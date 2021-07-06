All playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite, the franchise’s first step into the realm of MOBA, promises to have a vast roster that spans all eight generations of Pokemon.

In Pokemon Unite, trainers will be traveling to the Aeon Region, where battles will ensue in a similar fashion to League of Legends. As shown in the trailer, battles will be fought five on five.

Pokemon will also start off in their rookie form, evolving as the battle goes along. Here are the different Pokemon that players will be able to use.

Who made it onto the Pokemon Unite roster?

Not only are there 20 playable Pokemon in this game, but each one has a specific role. These roles are based on the attributes and strengths of each Pokemon: Attackers, All-Rounders, Speedsters, Defenders and Supporters.

Each of these characters also possess either a ranged or melee attack alongside their unique roles.

The full list of Attackers is as follows:

Alolan Ninetails

Cinderace

Cramorant

Greninja

Pikachu

Venusaur

This grouping has a fairly wide mix of Pokemon and most of these are known for being strong attackers in the prominent main games as well like Cinderace and Greninja. Alolan Ninetails and Cramorant, on the other hand, were perhaps a bit surprising to see.

Attackers possess an arsenal of ranged attacks.

The full list of All-Rounders is as follows:

Charizard

Garchomp

Lucario

Machamp

The common thread seems to be that all of these Pokemon possess both great power and solid defenses. It’s nice to see Lucario and Garchomp from Generation IV make it onto the roster.

With these inclusions, further additions of Sinnoh Pokemon don't seem as ludicrous as the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl approaches. All of these Pokemon have melee attacks.

The full list of Speedsters is as follows:

Absol

Gengar

Talonflame

These characters are all known for having tremendous speed in the games (Absol only has base 75 speed, but it’s Mega Evolution is undeniably fast). Talonflame in particular exemplifies speed for Pokemon, since not only is it naturally fast, but it’s Gale Force ability can cause Flying-moves to have priority.

The full list of Defenders is as follows:

Crustle

Slowbro

Snorlax

While two of these are well known veterans of the series (Slowbro and Snorlax), it’s nice to see Crustle make it as the sole representative from Generation V, with Pokemon most well known for blocking the path to Nimbasa City in Unova.

All three of these characters have sky-high Defense stats, though.

The full list of Supporters is as follows:

Eldegoss

Mr. Mime

Wigglytuff

Mr. Mime has certainly been busy recently, having appeared in the Detective Pikachu movie, getting a Galarian form in Generation VIII, and now appearing in this new game.

In the trailer, Mr. Mime can be seen spawning a screen to protect the goal. This might be a representation of Mr. Mime using either Reflect or Barrier.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul