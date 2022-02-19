Best build for Aegislash in Pokemon Unite

Aegislash has so far proven itself to be a unique jungler in Pokemon Unite.

Of course, history has proven that characters are usually busted on release, or (in the case of Trevenant) really underwhelming. Aegislash appears to be, refreshingly, balanced. It doesn’t have any unfair abilities, but gamers can still carry their team with strong Aegislash gameplay.

Which abilities should players use with this Pokemon?

Aegislash is meant to be played in the jungle and, therefore, Aegislash users will want to run Shadow Sneak early. This is how Aegislash (or Honedge at that point in the game) can hop over the opening wall and enter the jungle early.

This can be a comfort in a world where teammates love stealing jungle. Hopefully, if Aegislash hops over the wall early, its teammates will get the memo that Aegislash is in the jungle and force the others to pick a lane.

In terms of its main abilities, Aegislash will definitely want to be running Sacred Sword. This move has the potential to give the Pokemon enormous damage output. Not only does it give Aegislash a boosted auto, but it also makes the follow-up attack ignore 45% of the the enemy’s defense.

With its abilities, Aegislash has a fairly fast jungle clear (Image via TiMi Studios)

Usually, it doesn’t matter that much whether this is paired with Iron Head or Wide Guard. There has been some recent popularity with Wide Guard, though, as it initiates a small knock-up on the enemy that can be beneficial during team fights.

Tons of gamers have experimented with many different items on Aegislash. The Pokemon is very flexible, but for the most consistent results, gamers will want to run Muscle Band for damage, Focus Band for longevity, and Buddy Barrier.

Aegislash is also a great character to run Slow Smoke on. In team fights where enemies are grouped together, it can be really great to Slow Smoke them and keep them in the range of Sacred Sword.

