Is Aegislash coming to Pokemon Unite?

Another famous resident of the Kalos region may be coming to Pokemon Unite.

Generation VI did not have the biggest representation when this MOBA was first released. Originally, the only characters from the Kalos region were Greninja and Talonflame.

Trevenant, however, was recently released, and it looks like TiMi studios is sticking with the Generation VI theme with this new addition.

Kalos Pokemon headed to Unite roster

The next character that will be added to the roster of this popular MOBA will be Aegislash. This is a Ghost-type and Steel-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, and it evolves from Honedge and Doublade.

Aegislash will be an All-Rounder, which used to be a scarce role in the game. Now that the likes of Tsareena and Dragonite have joined, though, there are plenty of All-Rounders for players to choose from.

It’s moveset was leaked by El Chico Eevee, who got early footage of other characters like Sylveon and Decidueye before they were released. Most of the moves don’t have an official name, but some of them are easy to figure out.

It looks like Aegislash will have one offensive move and one defensive move in each of its builds. Its offensive moves appear to be Shadow Claw and a triangular strike that could be Slash or Sacred Sword.

Aegislash will be an All-Rounder (Image via ElChicoEevee)

Both defensive moves raise shields for Aegislash. One is likely King’s Shield, while the other is probably Protect.

Furthermore, it looks like the developers were able to incorporate Aegislash’s ability, Stance Change. In the main series games, Aegislash turns into Shield Form when using a status or non-attacking move. It then switches to Blade Form when using a damaging attack.

It appears as though Aegislash will work in a similar fashion in Pokemon Unite. When using King’s Shield or Protect, Aegislash will be in Shield Form. It will then switch to Blade Form when using Shadow Claw or its other damaging moves.

Finally, Aegislash's Unite move appears to be a single target strike, where it slashes the ground, sending a shock wave of damage to a specific target. Aegislash is scheduled to release on February 11, according to the countdown on Unite API.

