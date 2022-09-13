Recent Pokemon Go leaks reveal the next Raid Boss, when it's coming, and more

With the Psychic Spectacular event for Pokemon Go coming to a close, many players are looking forward to upcoming events in the game. According to a leak from the PokeMiners Twitter page, the next two Pokemon to be featured will be entirely new to the game.

As many players are aware, the recent event to hit the mobile experience before the Season of Light went live featured the first wave of Ultra Beasts in the game. Luckily, according to PokeMiners, players will get the chance to catch a couple more of these rare creatures in Pokemon Go very soon. However, this brings up a lot of questions regarding some of the finer details to come from this leak and the alleged changes that will come to the game because of it.

New Ultra Beasts coming to Pokemon GO? Everything to know about the new arrivals

Very recently, a new leak from a trusted source came to light stating that two new Ultra Beasts would be coming to Pokemon GO, starting tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. This is also the time that Deoxys gets cycled out of the five-star Raid Boss position and is replaced by one of the two new Ultra Beasts.

PokeMiners @poke_miners At 10am on the 13th, Deoxys is replaced by Kartana in GBL, the GO Fest map music is activated, and the daily adventure incense changes to a pace multiplier of 11 instead of 18 (at least we believe it to a pace multiplier based on previous reports). At 10am on the 13th, Deoxys is replaced by Kartana in GBL, the GO Fest map music is activated, and the daily adventure incense changes to a pace multiplier of 11 instead of 18 (at least we believe it to a pace multiplier based on previous reports).

The first of these new arrivals is Celesteela. A Steel and Flying-type Pokemon, Celesteela could end up becoming one of the best defensive picks for the game's competitive Battle League, being essentially a better Skarmory. Based on its stats in the main series, Celesteela will likely have balanced stats in Pokemon Go.

The second new arrival coming to live servers is Kartana. Kartana is a Grass and Steel-type Pokemon based on an origami soldier of sorts. It is an excellent glass cannon attacker with some utility in defense, thanks to its Steel typing in the main series.

Kartana as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Going off of replies and future tweets by the PokeMiners account, these two Ultra Beasts will be restricted to certain regions of the world. However, the exact places where both Pokemon can be found are yet to be announced. Although, one fortunate user shows that they have a reported case of Kartana spawning already.

Knowing this, it's safe to assume that each of the two Ultra Beasts may be restricted to different hemispheres of the planet. The duration of these new Raid Bosses has not been confirmed, but it will likely follow the standard Raid Boss rotation duration, which is about a week and a half.

As for other factors to come from this leak, it was announced that the map music from the GO Fest event would be playing throughout the duration of this upcoming event. This could signify that there is more important information that players aren't aware of.

Given that the leaks mention these changes will come into effect tomorrow morning, players won't have to wait long to find out if these Pokemon Go leaks bear fruit or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish