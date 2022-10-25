Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Singapore - Starting date, wild encounters, exclusive features, and more

Tickets have been made available for the upcoming Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Singapore event. On this occasion, players will be able to explore the Gardens by the Bay, which is located in the heart of Singapore. There will be several giveaways, photo opportunities, and many more special rewards this September.

The event includes encounters with themed Pokemon and a brand new shiny to capture. With several other bonuses being provided to ticket holders, players should definitely not miss this chance if they're a trainer from Singapore.

Details about the Pokemon GO Safari Zone event being held in Singapore

Event duration

The Pokemon GO Safari Zone event will be organized in Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay. It will begin on Friday, November 18, 2022, and run for three days before ending on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Ticket information

Each trainer can only purchase tickets for one day of the three-day event. There are two types of tickets available for purchase:

General Admission: Available for SGD$17 ($11.95 USD) for access between 12 pm and 6 pm local time on the day of your choice.

Available for SGD$17 ($11.95 USD) for access between 12 pm and 6 pm local time on the day of your choice. Early Access: Available for SGD$25 ($17.59 USD) for early access at 10 am local time.

Tickets are mandatory to experience the event gameplay, and players will be required to be within a designated space at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

Featured Pokemon

Numerous event-exclusive and featured Pokemon will spawn within the premises during the event. Ticket holders will be able to catch the following Pokemon:

Pikachu wearing a purple T-shirt (Flower)

Flying Pikachu with multicolored balloons

Flying Pikachu with purple balloons

Alolan Meowth

Slowpoke

Shellder

Lickitung

Lapras

Togetic

Aipom

Unown S

Unown I

Unown N

Gligar

Corsola

Mudkip

Slakoth

Cherubi

Drifloon

Purrloin

Munna

Maractus

Skrelp

Fomantis

Shiny Purrloin will make its debut in Pokemon GO during the Singapore Safari Zone event. Along with it, all the other Pokemon on the list (with the exception of Maractus, Skrelp, and Fomantis) will be available in their shiny form.

Event features and bonuses

Pokemon GO trainers will have a ton of bonuses they can take advantage of if they buy a ticket and are in the event space:

Trainers can make a maximum of five Special Trades during the event.

Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.

A short event-exclusive Special Research story will be made available.

Completing Event-themed Field Research offers an encounter with Pikachu wearing a safari hat.

Incense activated during the Singapore event lasts for an extended time of eight hours, excluding the Daily Adventure Incense.

Pokemon GO Lure Modules activated during the event last for an extended time of four hours.

The player's Buddy Pokemon has an increased chance of finding Souvenirs, like an exclusive paper airplane souvenir.

Pokemon Air Adventures will be a mini-event in Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Singapore

Pokemon Air Adventures and Pokemon GO Safari Zone are happening together (Image via Niantic)

There is also a mini-event in Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Singapore called Pokemon Air Adventures. This Pokemon GO mini-event caters to trainers who cannot purchase a ticket for the event. All Trainers in Singapore can enjoy the mini-event from November 18, 2022 to November 20, 2022.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios will make an appearance in Mega Raids.

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently on their balloons.

Pokemon Air Adventures event-exclusive stickers will be available.

Confetti will appear on the map.

Pikachu wearing a purple T-shirt (Flower), Flying Pikachu with purple balloons, and Lapras will appear more frequently in the wild throughout Singapore from November 11, 2022 to November 20, 2022 (GMT+8). Pikachu wearing a purple T-shirt (Flower) will also spawn in Singapore for months as a celebration of Pokemon Air Adventures. Players may also encounter shiny variants of these Pokemon.

For trainers who can’t reach Singapore, the Pokemon Air Adventures event-themed exclusive stickers will be made available globally from November 11, 2022 at 8 am to November 20, 2022 at 8 pm local time. Players can collect them by either spinning PokeStops or by opening Gifts. They can also earn an encounter with Purrloin by completing the globally available free Timed Research.

