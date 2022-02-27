How to defeat Pokemon GO Flying Gym Trainer

The first Gym Trainer Pokemon GO players are going to have to fight for the Johto Tour Battle Challenge will be Flying-type.

This is done to matchup with the Gyms of the Johto region. Old time fans may remember that the first Gym battle that they have in this area is with Faulkner and his Pidgeotto.

Well, this Gym trainer should be much easier to beat so long as trainers have the right tools.

Which Pokemon deal the most damage to Flying-types?

Each Gym Trainer for the Johto Tour Battle Challenge will have a set team that they use, making it quite easy to prepare for. The three Pokemon that the Flying Gym Trainer uses are as follows:

Hoppip

Gligar

Crobat

Flying-types are weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock. Given this team, though, trainers are going to definitely want to look for some Ice-types to use.

This is because both Hoppip (who is Grass and Flying) and Gligar (Ground and Flying) are double weak to Ice-types. So any Pokemon that knows an Ice-type move will drop both these threats very quickly.

Hopefully, most trainers who’ve been playing the game for a while have a good number of Ice-types on them. Many Ice-types were featured during the events in the holiday season.

On top of that, Spheal just had a Community Day in January, and Walrein just got incredibly buffed with Icicle Spear.

Walrein is great to use against the Flying Gym trainer's team (Image via Game Freak)

When it comes to countering Crobat, trainers might want to look to other counters. Strong Electric-types like Zapdos and Raikou tend to deal the most damage to Crobat.

If trainers are going to use these, though, they need to understand that they are only for Crobat. Hoppip takes neutral damage from Electric and Gligar resists.

Alternatively, trainers can also use Psychic-types like Espeon and Alakazam if they just want a quick way of dealing with Crobat.

Basically, the quickest way of winning this battle is using an Ice-type to burn through Hoppip and Gligar. If the Ice-type is something strong like Mamoswine or Galarian Darmanitan, it can take care of Crobat as well. Otherwise, it might be good to bring an Electric-type or Psychic-type as back up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer