“I’m losing hope”: Pokemon GO community lists all the negative changes in 2022

The Pokemon GO community is quite vocal on Reddit most of the time. Either it's about something that interests it or the members' dissatisfaction with Niantic. Players talk about different issues related to the platform and try and figure out possible solutions to relay back to the developers.

One such debate has started on Reddit that focuses on all the negative changes that Niantic made in 2022. With the end of the year approaching, the community has started to pinpoint several updates and changes that have made the game even harder to approach.

Some of the negative alterations that have the players riled up are mentioned below.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of different Reddit users.

Some negative changes made by Pokemon GO developers in 2022

Pokemon GO's announcement to return back to the three-hour Community Days has saddened players who appreciated the longer six-hour interval that was a little less stressful.

Community Days is a once-a-month event, and many players are claiming they'll miss out on it since their work starts right at that time. Many Pokemon GO fans are also seen to be suggesting changing the Community Day from Saturday as many claim to have work and haven’t once gotten the chance to participate.

Back in March, Niantic nerfed the effectiveness of Pokemon GO's incense. It had drastically decreased effects as it could only attract a Pokemon every five minutes instead of every minute. This frustrated fans when it happened and many claimed to never want to buy another incense ever again since it simply wasn’t a decent use of the hard-earned coins.

While the developers at Niantic have been infamous for removing and changing in-game content, players are seen constantly vocalizing their issues against the alterations. Currently receiving heavy criticism for Pokemon GO's change of boxes and new content, the developers have stayed silent rather than respond to fans' calls.

From removing free Remote Raid passes to special events, Niantic has repeatedly broken the hearts of Pokemon GO fans. Developers silently removed the contents of the weekly boxes, until they just completely disappeared from the platform at one point.

In a similar manner, PvP battles are also facing serious casualties. There is a serious lag during matchups, they crash randomly when a pair of Porygon appear in the sky on the Map View, and players are forced to restart the app to fix it.

There are also problems with Fast Attacks as they prevent Charge attacks from working at times, and can cause both fighters to faint and still not result in a tie. There are several other bugs with PvP like the aforementioned and the community isn’t happy with the late response from Niantic.

Pokemon GO players have listed several other problems that came up in 2022. Increased Coin Prices, increased costs of Remote Pass Bundle, low legendary rates in the GO Battle League, and the increased price of boxes with bad or average content.

The community's message to the developers is clear from the numerous comments about the updates. Players can be seen mocking Niantic for the unwanted changes and discrediting the value of the updates altogether. They want such issues to be fixed in the upcoming year and similar problems to never happen again.

