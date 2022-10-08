"Please delete the game immediately": Pokemon GO players discuss Trainee Box in-game

The recent addition of new boxes in Pokemon GO with the launch of the Evolving Stars event has been the subject of rigorous debate. Niantic developers showered the game with the newly updated Standard Raid Box, Voyager Box, Graid Raid Box, Journeyer Box, Ultra Raid Box, and more.

One of these is the Trainee Box, which became a topic of discussion in the community as soon as these new updates were made public.

Update boxes are purchasable items bought with real money. It helps players advance faster and more efficiently on the platform. Each box has a specific purpose and set of items designed to get one through a certain situation ranging from evolution to premium passes.

Redditors react to unproductive Trainee Box content in Pokemon GO

Niantic is currently receiving heavy criticism for Pokemon GO's new set of purchasable boxes. The community's dissatisfaction is vividly clear from the numerous Reddit discussions about the new updates. Players can be seen mocking Niantic’s attempt and discrediting the value of the specific Trainee Box.

Commenters on SupaStarStatus’s Trainee Box post pointed out the pros and cons of its contents. The box is basically a compilation of items that players usually delete to make space in their bag storage.

The post’s cover image shows the Trainee Box on sale, along with its contents and price in PokeCoins. The ensemble includes a total of one King’s Rock, one Unova Stone, 10 Pinap Berry, and one Dragon Scale. Considering it's priced at 499 Pokemon GO Coins, the box could be of use to beginners or trainees.

That said, all of these items are easily obtainable and aren't worth the price. Players have deemed it a greedy move, stating how there's no point in buying something they regularly delete. In fact, a few fans wished to sell these at a lower price.

Some even mocked the developers, stating they’d rather pay that price to exclude those items from their loot pool.

Commenters also condemned the designers of the box and labeled them clueless about Pokemon GO. They even claimed how children are being duped into purchasing these boxes.

With the Pokemon GO Trainee Box, the developers haven't gained any favors from hardcore fans. In fact, commenters claim that casual players will eventually fall into the trap.

The community has widely deemed this move a mistake. Furthermore, Niantic is yet to respond to the vitriol. The recent negative comments and criticisms on this matter may exacerbate with time. In that regard, the developers might have to step in and address the situation soon.

