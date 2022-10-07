How to get coins in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's in-game currency, PokeCoins, are always in high demand as they make the entire experience a bit more fun for players. Due to the platform's free-to-play nature, they aren't a necessity to progress but rather luxurious to have. These are mostly used to buy items that can only acquired by grinding or regular gameplay.

Coins can be earned in two ways, either put in time and effort by grinding for it or invest your money. You can earn coins for free by defending Pokemon GO Gyms. Doing so for 10 minutes will earn you one PokeCoin in-game without using real money.

Earn coins organically without spending money on Pokemon GO

The maximum rate of coin earnings in Pokemon GO is 50 PokeCoins for every 24 hours, the amount is significantly less than what you can get for just $1 of real money. You can earn one coin every 10 minutes, which comes to six per hour. Your Pokemon has to defend the Gym for eight hours and 20 minutes straight to earn a maximum amount of 50 coins.

The limit might be quite hard for new trainers, but there is no other way to earn coins organically, and they will have to constantly go to the Gym and leave a defender Pokemon to fortify it.

The power level of the fighter you leave behind plays a vital part in your process of earning PokeCoins. If you leave a weak battler to defend the Gym, the chances of it getting defeated before the 10-minute threshold is very high. You have to leave behind a pocket monster capable of earning at least one coin by crossing that 10-minute threshold.

Fastest method to get free coins in Pokemon GO

Statistically, you can defend a maximum of 20 Pokemon in different Gym locations at the same time. Despite defending several of them with fighters, this method ensures the fastest way to earn the maximum limit of 50 PokeCoins, nothing more than that. After you earn your limit, feed berries to the Pokemon that are still active in the Gyms and keep them alive till the next day.

Place the best and most powerful Pokemon GO Gym defenders you can offer. This leaves the doubt of being defeated easily and ensures a tough match for the attacker. You should also make sure of the typing before placing the defender.

Understanding what type of fighters the Gym already has and placing a pocket monster to cover its weaknesses is the best strategy. This provides better coverage to all of the defenders.

Buy PokeCoins from the Pokemon GO shop

You will get 100 coins from the game’s shop for just $1, and the value only increases as the amount of money goes up. Below is a list of PokeCoin prices:

$0.99 for 100 PokeCoins

$4.99 for 550 PokeCoins

$9.99 for 1,200 PokeCoins

$19.99 for 2,500 PokeCoins

$39.99 for 5,200 PokeCoins

$99.99 for 14,500 PokeCoins

The process of buying coins is fairly simple, you just have to go to the Pokemon GO app’s in-built shop and then click on the PokeCoins section to further select the coin bundle you'd like to purchase.

Despite having all these bundles to buy in Pokemon GO, there are still items that don’t require much coins to purchase. You don’t have to invest your money in small amounts of PokeCoins, as players with just 500 can easily buy eight Lucky Eggs.

It just takes a few days of grinding and defending the Gyms. You can also save PokeCoins for Community Days and other events since most of them offer bundles with items Elite TMs that are rare in the game.

