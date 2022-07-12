5 best defender Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has strict PvP and PvE environments, though there is one aspect of the mobile title's gameplay that blends both. These are gym battles, where players can leave their Pokemon to defend their team's gym while other trainers attempt to take the gym for their own team.

This Pokemon GO game mode blends PvP and PvE in a certain sense. Trainers pit their Pokemon against each other much like GO Battle League, but only one trainer is actively commanding their Pokemon.

If the defender is defeated, the attacker moves to the next one until all the defenders have been kicked from the gym. However, some Pokemon defend gyms much better than their counterparts, and they're worth noting.

Pokemon GO: Best gym defenders as of July 2022

1) Blissey

Blissey is an absolute tank in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Well-reputed throughout the Pokemon franchise for its massive health total, Blissey is a menace as a gym defender. In Pokemon GO, even with imperfect stats, it sports one of the top stamina stats in the game.

However, if a Blissey has a maximum HP individual value (IV), it can potentially feature the highest HP in the entire game. It goes without saying that this makes it a total headache to deal with as an attacker, and it's only weak to one elemental type (Fighting-type).

Blissey may not be much in PvP battle leagues or PvE raids, but its status as a gym defender is unquestioned. It can waste an attacker's time better than just about any Pokemon in the game.

2) Metagross

Metagross can hold its own in gym defense as well as PvE and PvP (Image via Niantic)

Metagross has long been considered one of Pokemon GO's best Steel-types thanks to its impressive stats and an excellent array of moves. This makes it a natural fit not only as a gym defender but also on offense in raids and as a contender in various PvP battle leagues.

Because of its stats and rare Steel/Psychic-typing, attacking trainers not prepared to take on Metagross will have a steep hill to climb to overtake the gym it's defending. Fire-types give it the hardest time, but Metagross can handle weaker Fire-types without sustaining too much damage.

3) Snorlax

Snorlax in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon series' original immovable object, Snorlax, originally required the Poke Flute to awaken. Much like the old days of Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue, it is still challenging to dislodge in Pokemon GO.

The sleeping giant features some of the game's highest health and defense stats, and its Normal typing means it's only weak to Fighting-type moves. It may not have access to Fairy-type moves like Blissey, but Snorlax can punish attackers with heavy attacks like Body Slam and Outrage.

4) Drifblim

Drifblim evolves from Drifloon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Flying/Ghost-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, Drifblim possesses a top 10 maximum health stat in Pokemon GO. Furthermore, its unique typing allows it to frustrate Fighting-type Pokemon.

This is something Blissey, Snorlax, and Tyranitar are sorely incapable of doing, which makes Drifblim a rare counter. Considering Pokemon like Shadow Machamp are popular Fighting-types in gym assaults, this floating balloon Pokemon can cause plenty of problems for the brutish meta picks.

Even better, Drifblim's durability and typing make it a good fit for Great League and Ultra League PvP as a bulky battle option.

5) Togekiss

Togekiss is an efficient and formidable Fairy-type (Image via Niantic)

Togekiss, like Blissey, is a Fairy/Flying-type Pokemon with considerable bulkiness in Pokemon GO. However, this is only the beginning of the Jubilee Pokemon.

In lieu of a massive health pool, Togekiss sports considerable attack and defense stats in Pokemon GO, which makes reducing its health total even more difficult. It can dish out just as much punishment as it can sustain, making Togekiss one of the best gym defense options and an excellent closer and switching Pokemon in PvP.

Togekiss' impressive attack stats even give it the ability to battle efficiently in raid battles, especially against Pokemon weak to Fairy-type moves like Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

