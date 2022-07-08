Metagross weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO raids

Metagross has strong offensive and defensive stats in Pokemon GO, making it a formidable opponent should players find themselves participating in three-star Raids. Metagross deals a lot of damage, but it can also take hits like a champ.

It helps that Metagross has a fairly unique typing of Steel and Psychic. While this does open up Metagross to a few weaknesses, it also provides an incredibly long list of resistances. This is great for the owner, but not so much for Pokemon GO players trying to defeat Metagross in a three-star Raid.

However, the Pokemon does have weaknesses and isn’t impervious to all attacks. In fact, it has several weaknesses that should be exploited. When doing so, players should grab the opportunity to capture Metagross as well. To make that a reality, here are Metagross’s weaknesses and counters in Raids in Pokemon GO.

Metagross in Pokemon GO: The Psychic and Steel-type Pokemon's weaknesses and counters in three-star Raids

Every resistance that Metagross has in the game

As mentioned before, Metagross is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokemon, which provides a whole host of resistances that players should be aware of. Pokemon fans who plan to take on Metagross should not use moves with these typings:

Poison

Psychic

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Ice

Normal

Rock

Steel

The use of any of the typings listed above will not be effective against Metagross. The Pokemon will simply brush it off and carry on decimating a player’s team. Luckily, there are several key weaknesses that Metagross is exposed to due to its dual typing.

How to effectively counter Metagross during a Raid

To effectively hurt Metagross and win Raids in Pokemon GO, players should equip a Pokemon with abilities that exploit Metagross’s weakness. Players can use moves with any one of these typings to counter Metagross:

Ground

Ghost

Fire

Dark

This does not mean that a player’s Pokemon needs to have one of these typings. Only their moves are required to belong to the typings mentioned above. For example, a well-timed Earthquake will be super-effective against Metagross.

Pokemon GO players should also use a powerful Pokemon that has the right moves to deal the most damage. Raid Pokemon are very strong variants of the original Pokemon. To hurt Metagross a great deal during Raids, here are a few Pokemon that players should consider bringing along:

Reshiram : Fire Fang and Overheat

: Fire Fang and Overheat Darkrai : Snarl and Shadow Ball

: Snarl and Shadow Ball Darmanitan : Fire Fang and Overheat

: Fire Fang and Overheat Chandelure : Fire Spin and Shadow Ball

: Fire Spin and Shadow Ball Groudon : Mud Shot and Earthquake

: Mud Shot and Earthquake Weavile : Snarl and Foul Play

: Snarl and Foul Play Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Hopefully, Pokemon GO players now have all the knowledge they need to defeat Metagross in a three-star Raid. If they’re lucky, they might obtain a shiny Metagross as well.

