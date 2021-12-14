Top 5 Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Since the second generation, Steel-type Pokemon have been a staple in the Pokemon franchise and a part of Pokemon GO since its launch. Having some of the most recognizable Pokemon like Scizor and Metagross, the addition of Steel-type Pokemon truly was a game-changer.

Knowing which one has the highest damage output for trainers looking to use a Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO can help make this decision easier.

Is Metagross still the best Steel-type in Pokemon GO?

5) Excadrill

Excadrill as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Excadrill takes the number five spot. Due to its incredible Ground and Steel typing shared with the fan-favorite Steelix, Excadrill greatly expands upon this type's excellent offensive potential. With access to great attacks like Iron Head, Mud-Slap, and Earthquake, Excadrill is a must-have for every Pokemon GO player. Excadrill boasts a damage per second or DPS value of 14.15.

4) Shadow Scizor

A Shadow Scizor as it appeared in Pokemon Colosseum. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At number 4 is the powerful Shadow Scizor. Due to the power boost from being a Shadow Pokemon, Shadow Scizor has the extra DPS boost to overtake Excadrill as a better Steel-type Pokemon. Players could get a Shadow Scizor from evolving their Shadow Scyther obtained from the recent Giovanni appearance where he brought Jessie and James alongside him. After defeating Jessie in battle, an opportunity to catch Shadow Scyther was awarded to the player.

Through the use of 50 Scyther candy as well as a Metal Coat, the player can evolve their Shadow Scyther into a Shadow Scizor. Shadow Scizor is a Steel and Bug-type Pokemon which is a great defensive typing as it only grants one weakness: Fire-type attacks. Shadow Scizor has a DPS value of 14.23 with a moveset of Bullet Punch and Iron Head.

3) Dialga

Dialga as it appears in promotional imagery for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Dialga takes the number three spot as the third best Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Debuting in Pokemon Diamond as the legendary Pokemon on the box, Dialga is best known as the creator and ruler of time in the Pokemon universe as well as the final boss in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon 2. Dialga occasionally appears as a 5-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

Dialga is the first and only Steel and Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This typing only leaves Dialga vulnerable to Ground and Fighting-type attacks. With a moveset of Metal Claw and Iron Head, Dialga has a DPS value of 14.87.

2) Metagross

Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sitting high at the number two spot of the best Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO is Metagross. Unsurprisingly to some, Metagross is an incredibly powerful Pokemon hailing from the Hoenn region. First appearing on the champion of the region, Steven's team, Metagross, has unquestionably been one of if not the most recognizable Steel-type Pokemon in the entire franchise.

Through the use of 125 Beldum candy on a Beldum, Metagross can be obtained. Metagross' excellent typing of Steel and Psychic leaves it vulnerable to Ground, Ghost, Fire, and Dark-type attacks. With a moveset of Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, Metagross has a DPS value of 16.06.

1) Shadow Metagross

Shadow Metagross as it appears in Pokemon Colosseum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

How can one improve on what some consider the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO? Give it a Shadow variant, of course! Shadow Metagross takes the top spot as the best Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Once appearing as a Shadow Beldum among one of the Team GO Rocket leaders, players could at one point get a Shadow Metagross relatively easily. However, Team GO Rocket members are not carrying Shadow Beldums, so players looking to get their hands on one will have to wait until the next one becomes available. Shadow Metagross has a DPS value of 19.55 with the same moveset as a regular Metagross.

While it is hard to say what makes a certain Pokemon the best as different trainers may choose to use other Pokemon for various purposes, this is the list of the best Steel types in terms of the most damage they can dish out in Pokemon GO. Having a Steel-type attacking Pokemon can be great in the mid-game as Steel types are notorious for their high defenses and little weaknesses.

