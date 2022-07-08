The best teams for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Season 11

Pokemon GO trainers can battle in the Ultra League with any Pokemon that has a CP of 2500 or less.

This is a fan-favorite GO Battle League as players can use some of their mightiest Pokemon in a battle against equally powerful trainers. To compete with the other trainers, players will need to put together a solid team.

A good team in the GO Battle League has a lead, a good counter Pokemon that can switch in, and a solid closer who can take down whatever the opposition has left.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

There are 4 ideal Ultra League teams to use in Season 11 of Pokemon GO

Here are the four Ultra League teams that players can use in Pokemon GO Season 11:

1) Registeel, Cresselia and Swampert

A look at Registeel in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

These are three of the strongest battlers in the current Pokemon GO Ultra League meta. Players can choose the following moves for them:

Registeel : Lock-On as the Fast Attack. Focus Blast and Flash Cannon as the Charged Attacks.

: Lock-On as the Fast Attack. Focus Blast and Flash Cannon as the Charged Attacks. Cresselia : Psycho Cut as the Fast Attack. Moonblast and Grass Knot as the Charged Attacks.

: Psycho Cut as the Fast Attack. Moonblast and Grass Knot as the Charged Attacks. Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks.

Registeel is a wonderful lead as it can take a ton of hits and gather Energy quickly. Cresselia makes a good switch-in fighter with its three-type attack coverage. Players can finish off with Swampert, who can assault the other team fast and efficiently.

2) Snorlax, Scrafty and Talonflame

Snorlax can hold out with its immense defensive capabilities (Image via Niantic)

This is a team with plenty of bulk. Players can use the following moves on this team:

Snorlax : Lick as the Fast Attack. Body Slam and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks.

: Lick as the Fast Attack. Body Slam and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks. Scrafty : Counter as the Fast Attack. Foul Play and Power-Up Punch as the Charged Attacks.

: Counter as the Fast Attack. Foul Play and Power-Up Punch as the Charged Attacks. Talonflame: Incinerate as the Fast Attack. Flame Charge and Brave Bird as the Charged Attacks.

Snorlax can take a ton of hits and will typically cause a trainer to switch Pokemon. If a Fighting-type comes out, both Scrafty and Talonflame can come in for the save. This is a rare team that has two Pokemon who can act as the switch or closer.

3) Articuno, Sirfetch'd and Cresselia

A look at Articuno in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

An offensive assault is the basis of this Pokemon GO Ultra League team. Trainers can put together the following movesets for this team:

Articuno : Frost Breath as the Fast Attack. Ice Beam and Ancient Power as the Charged Attacks.

: Frost Breath as the Fast Attack. Ice Beam and Ancient Power as the Charged Attacks. Sirfetch'd : Counter as the Fast Attack. Leaf Blade and Night Slash as the Charged Attacks.

: Counter as the Fast Attack. Leaf Blade and Night Slash as the Charged Attacks. Cresselia: Psycho Cut as the Fast Attack. Moonblast and Grass Knot as the Charged Attacks.

Articuno can deal massive damage to any Ground or Dragon-type leads, with Ancient Power to stop any Fire-type switch-ins.

Sirfetch'd comes second with three coverage attacks, and Cresselia takes the closing role here with sheer power.

4) Machamp, Ampharos and Dragonite

Machamp will provide early pressure against other trainers (Image via Niantic)

This team is considered off-meta in Pokemon GO. Players can use it and the right movesets to catch opposing trainers off guard:

Machamp : Counter as the Fast Attack. Rock Slide and Dynamic Punch as the Charged Attacks.

: Counter as the Fast Attack. Rock Slide and Dynamic Punch as the Charged Attacks. Ampharos : Volt Switch as the Fast Attack. Zap Cannon and Dragon Pulse as the Charged Attacks.

: Volt Switch as the Fast Attack. Zap Cannon and Dragon Pulse as the Charged Attacks. Dragonite: Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack. Dragon Claw and Hyper Beam as the Charged Attacks.

Machamp can attack quickly and with great strength. If a Flying-type comes in for the type advantage, players can switch to Ampharos to take it out. They can then close the battle with Dragonite, who can deal huge Dragon-type and Normal-type damage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far