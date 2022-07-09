Best teams for Master League in Pokemon GO for Season 11

Pokemon GO trainers will take on the most powerful Pokemon in the game when they queue up for a Master League battle. The Master League has no CP limit, and any Pokemon with any amount of CP can be thrown into combat. This sees some dangerous creatures take center stage with their most intimidating moveset.

To perform well in the Master League, trainers will need to put together a mighty team with a powerful lead, a versatile flex battler, and an intimidating closer that gets the job done.

Four best Pokemon GO Master League teams to use for better results

1) Dialga, Melmetal, and Mewtwo

Dialga is one of the best leads to use in the Pokemon GO Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Master League is where trainers will often come up against a set of strong Legendary Pokemon. They must be sure to combat such Pokemon with equally strong Legendaries using the following moves:

Dialga : Dragon Breath as the Fast Attack. Iron Head and Draco Meteor as the Charged Attacks.

: Dragon Breath as the Fast Attack. Iron Head and Draco Meteor as the Charged Attacks. Melmetal : Thunder Shock as the Fast Attack. Superpower and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks.

: Thunder Shock as the Fast Attack. Superpower and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks. Mewtwo: Psycho Cut as the Fast Attack. Psystrike and Focus Blast as the Charged Attacks.

Dialgo kicks things off by gaining energy quickly through its Fast Attack. Melmetal can switch in with a variety of coverage moves. Then, Mewtwo finishes things off with sheer brutality.

2) Lugia, Giratina, and Groudon

A look at Lugia in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

This is another Pokemon GO team that focuses on Legendary Pokemon. Once again, the movesets for this team offer great coverage:

Lugia : Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack. Sky Attack and Aeroblast as the Charged Attacks.

: Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack. Sky Attack and Aeroblast as the Charged Attacks. Giratina : Shadow Claw as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Ominous Wind as the Charged Attacks.

: Shadow Claw as the Fast Attack. Shadow Ball and Ominous Wind as the Charged Attacks. Groudon: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Fire Punch and Earthquake as the Charged Attacks.

Lugia can hit fast with Sky Attack or wait a bit with Aeroblast and raise its Attack stat upon use. Giratina can swap in with the always dangerous Ghost-type attacks. Lastly, Groudon brings up the rear with a barrage of Ground and Fire-type moves.

3) Melmetal, Snorlax, and Ho-Oh

A promotional image for when Melmetal arrived in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

This team, with the following movesets, is all about draining opposing shields, surviving long battles, and ending with a speedy assault:

Melmetal : Thunder Shock as the Fast Attack. Superpower and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks.

: Thunder Shock as the Fast Attack. Superpower and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks. Snorlax : Lick as the Fast Attack. Body Slam and Superpower as the Charged Attacks.

: Lick as the Fast Attack. Body Slam and Superpower as the Charged Attacks. Ho-Oh: Incinerate as the Fast Attack. Brave Bird and Solar Beam as the Charged Attacks.

Melmetal is the lead and can drain shields quickly with multiple Rock Slides. Snorlax is there to chip away and withstand massive damage. And Ho-Oh is the closer with three coverage moves to end the other team when they're on the ropes.

4) Excadrill, Togekiss, and Garchomp

Iris used Excadrill as a lead battler in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those looking to use an off-meta team that might surprise Pokemon GO trainers, look no further. With these moves, these Pokemon are a wonderful choice:

Excadrill : Mud-Slap as the Fast Attack. Iron Head and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks.

: Mud-Slap as the Fast Attack. Iron Head and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks. Togekiss : Air Slash as the Fast Attack. Dazzling Gleam and Flamethrower as the Charged Attacks.

: Air Slash as the Fast Attack. Dazzling Gleam and Flamethrower as the Charged Attacks. Garchomp: Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack. Outrage and Sand Tomb as the Charged Attacks.

Excadrill should start the battle to gain energy quickly and unleash its Charged Attacks to take away enemy shields. Togekiss and Garchomp can switch in if the other trainer switches for a type advantage; either Pokemon can also close with heavy-hitting attacks.

