Best moveset for Machoke in Pokemon GO

Machoke is one of the 151 Pokemon to come to the franchise and has been in Pokemon GO since the game's launch. With this in mind, players may have had their Machoke sitting in their collection for quite some time.

However, with many special leagues in the title's Battle League, it has made a comeback.

With Machoke being the pre-evolved form of the commonly-used Machamp, many users have started to notice the potential of the original Fighting-type. However, using certain Pokemon like Machoke takes strategy.

With this in mind, it helps to know more about the Pokemon before using it in battle.

So how can gamers effectively use their Machoke in Pokemon GO? While the question of whether or not a Pokemon is good is entirely subjective, knowing how to use a specific Pokemon in battle is much more important than it being "good."

It would also help to keep potential movesets in mind for any Pokemon.

Machoke in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Machoke as it appears in Pokemon: Twilight Wings (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Machoke is a pure Fighting-type Pokemon. This makes it take more damage from Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-type attacks.

Some notable counters for Machoke in places where it would most likely appear include Wigglytuff, Slowbro, and Skarmory. Machoke also resists Rock, Bug, and Dark moves.

It may surprise some players that Machoke's stats favor its stamina rather than its attack. While attack is its next highest stat in Pokemon GO, its stamina sits at 190, while its attack is noticeably lower at 177. This leaves Machoke's lowest stat to be defense at only 125.

While it is not a custom to bring unevolved Pokemon into battle, there are certain exceptions. Machoke has potential as a serviceable niche in Great League, the battle league for Pokemon with 1,500 combat power or under. However, this tier is littered with Steel and Fairy-type Pokemon.

As far as potential builds for Machoke go in Pokemon GO, there are far from many different optimal options. For fast attacks, it can either have Low Kick or Karate Chop, both Fighting-type attacks. While both deal the same amount of damage, Karate Chop's the better choice thanks to its superior energy generation.

For a charged attack, there are a couple of different options gamers can choose to pursue based on their playstyle. For those looking to use their Machoke as a lead, it may help to invest the time and resources to the Elite TM exclusive move, Cross Chop. This move helps bait opponents to waste their shields.

Another option, and the easiest of the two choices, is Dynamic Punch. This move deals as much damage as Cross Chop but costs more energy.

It is an ideal move for users looking to use their Machoke to clean up weak opponents. However, with energy costs in mind, both moves have the same DPS values.

However, readers choosing to use their Machoke in Pokemon GO must keep a few things in mind. It is far less potent than its final evolution.

If possible, they should opt for evolving a Machoke with a low combat power rather than keeping one with a high combat power if users have the Great League in mind.

