The best moveset for Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO

Wigglytuff is one of the most common Pokemon trainers use in Pokemon GO's Great League. With it being such a metagame staple, there will be many new players wanting to add it to their battle teams. When considering using a certain Pokemon for the Battle League, users should consider various factors.

Debuting in the first generation of the franchise, Wigglytuff has been one of the more prevalent Pokemon throughout the franchise's history. Most notably, gamers may remember it most fondly as the leader of the expedition society branch that they join in the second installment of the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games.

The factors that players need to consider before adding a specific Pokemon to their battle party include its type, stats, and best movesets. Another factor to consider is what role best suits it in-battle.

Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Wigglytuff is a Normal and Fairy-type Pokemon that is great defensively. It removes all of the weaknesses of Normal typing while providing the Fairy typing with resistance to Ghost-type attacks.

In exchange, Fighting-type attacks do neutral damage rather than being resisted. Wigglytuff only takes super-effective damage from Steel and Poison-type attacks while withstanding Bug, Dark, Ghost, and Dragon-type attacks.

It is notorious in the community for being one of the best gym defenders in Pokemon GO, thanks to its incredible bulk. Wigglytuff's massive stamina of 295 makes it one of the best tank Pokemon in the Great League. However, its lackluster defense of 90 gives it a massive vulnerability to supercharged attacks.

This creature is best used as a safety switch when the current opposing Pokemon has already been weakened, granted that it does not have a type advantage over Wigglytuff.

Wigglytuff's greatest strength in Pokemon GO is in its moveset. It is one of the few Fairy-type Pokemon to gain access to Charm. This move is the best Fairy-type fast attack in the game and having access to this makes Wigglytuff's attack stat of 156 appear much greater.

With a combination of Charm and Dazzling Gleam, this Pokemon can shred through its competition.

If trainers using Wigglytuff do not want to double down on using only Fairy-type attacks, it has a very expansive movepool that allows for full customization and experimentation. For trainers looking to maximize Wigglytuff's damage output, a combination of Pound and Hyper Beam accomplishes this.

Wigglytuff is one of the best tanks the Great League has to offer. With its incredible stamina and defensive typing, it's hard to find a counter that can safely deal with it in Pokemon GO.

