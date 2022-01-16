How to beat Genesect Shock Drive in Pokemon GO in January 2022

Pokemon GO trainers might be having a tough time taking out Genesect, the new Tier-5 Raid boss.

Genesect is, aside from Ultra Beasts and Arceus-Bug, the only Bug-type mythical in franchise history. It’s known for its signature move, Techno Blast, which can have its type changed depending on the drive it is holding. It also has an Attack stat of 252, which won’t be easy for most challengers to defend against.

Best counters that trainers should use for the strong Mythical Pokemon, Gensect

Surprisingly, Genesect Shock Drive is one of the easiest Raid bosses to find counters for. It’s only weak to one type: Fire. Therefore, trainers should simply break out their highest damage per second (DPS) dealing Fire-type to have a gameplan for this Raid.

When deciding which Fire-type to bring, though, trainers need to keep Techno Blast in mind. Since this will be the Shock Drive version of Genesect, Techno Blast will be Electric-type. Genesects can also use the move Zap Cannon, so Flying-types could have a difficult time in this matchup.

Due to Genesect Shock Drive’s Electric-type moves, this might be one of only few circumstances where Mega Charizard X is a better choice than Mega Charizard Y. Mega Charizard X’s Dragon-typing resists Electric, whereas Flying is weak to it.

That being said, Mega Charizard Y is still a fine Pokemon to bring to this Raid. Genesect Shock Drive will need to charge quite a bit of energy before using Zap Cannon or Techno Blast. In that time, it’s doubtful it can survive a couple of Fire Spins and a Blast Burn from one of the strongest Mega evolutions in the game.

Mega Charizard X has a great typing to counter Genesect Shock Drive (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Reshiram is also a good counter due to its Dragon typing, and can resist virtually all of Genesect Shock Drive’s attacks.

Pokemon trainers certainly don’t need to rely on legendaries or Mega evolutions to beat Genesect Shock Drive, though. Ordinary Fire-types do enough damage that they can easily pick up the win.

The Fire-type starters, which are a lot easier to catch, can be great tools to use against Genesect Shock Drive. Typhlosion, Blazekin, Infernape, Emboar and Delphox are all in the top 30 counters.

Other Fire-type Pokemon that can beat Genesect Shock Drive in a decent time duration are Chandelure, Flareon and Darmanitan.

