The best moveset for Infernape in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Infernape is arguably the best final evolution of the starter Pokemon available in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Known as the Flame Pokemon, Infernape has incredible Speed and can utilize both Special Attack and physical Attack. This makes it a diverse and dangerous ally in battle.

As a Fire/Fighting-type, this Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokemon will take trainers to the Elite Four and see them become Champion with ease. Just make sure you have its four most powerful moves equipped.

The best Infernape moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Close Combat

Close Combat is an extremely powerful Fighting-type move. It has 180 Power, due to the Same Type Attack Bonus Infernape gets while using it. The attack lowers Defense and Special Defense, but it should be enough to take down any Pokemon in a single hit. This is especially true if Infernape is faster than every Pokemon it is going up against. It could sweep the entire team without being hit if the cirumstances are right.

Overheat

Overheat should be the go-to Fire-type move for Infernape. This will be its only Fire-type and Special Attack in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. With the STAB, it will have 195 Power. It sharply lowers the user's Special Attack after use, but that resets every battle, so using this once to do massive damage against a Grass, Bug, Ice, or Steel-type works wonders.

Iron Tail

Iron Tail is a solid coverage move for Infernape in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. That gives it an edge against the Rock and Fairy-types it may be weak against. It also has a chance to lower the target's Defense stat. That sets it up for even more damage on the next attack, making the other physical damage moves even deadlier.

Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw is another coverage move. This Ghost-type Attack has 70 Power, 100 Accuracy, and comes with a high chance of landing a critical hit. As a Fighting-type, Infernape is weak to Psychic attacks. Shadow Claw will help it deal supereffective damage to Psychic opponents and other Ghost-types that Infernape may encounter during its trainer's journey across the Sinnoh region.

