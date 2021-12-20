The best attacks for Machamp to learn in Pokemon GO

A consistent Fighting-type pick for Pokemon GO trainers battling in both PvE and PvP, Machamp and its Shadow counterpart hit hard and can counter some of the most popular Pokemon choices currently in the meta or in raids.

With a grand total of 11 different learnable moves between Fast and Charge moves, Machamp has a huge collection of moves compared to many other Pokemon who tend to have a average of six learnable moves.

This makes Machamp very versatile in Pokemon GO, and allows it to address many different needs. However, there are some moves that Machamp can learn that are just flat-out better than their counterparts.

The best learnable moves for Machamp in Pokemon GO include Counter and Dynamic Punch

When setting up Machamp on the offensive in Pokemon GO, its collection of learnable moves can be a little daunting. However, things are simpler than they appear, as Machamp has some clear-cut excellent moves and some that simply fill niche roles or type matchups.

For starters, Counter is the bread and butter Fast Move for Machamp, as it is with many Fighting-type Pokemon. Karate Chop can be useful if trainers are opting to use Charge Moves with higher energy costs, but Karate Chop deals reduced damage to compensate for its increased energy gain.

When it comes to the best possible DPS for Machamp in Pokemon GO, Dynamic Punch is its preferred Charge Move. Close Combat can perform well, but its energy cost prohibits it from dealing damage more often, meaning it should be saved and used for a kill shot if a trainer decides to use it. Cross Chop and Submission are essentially bargain bin versions of Dynamic Punch, so they're best avoided.

If trainers wish to pick up an additional Charge Move to cover a few type advantages, Rock Slide and Stone Edge can protect Machamp from Flying-types. Heavy Slam can make for a decent enough Steel-type performance, especially when paired with Bullet Punch, but these moves are better left to actual Steel-type Pokemon. For the most part, Machamp will want to stick to its Fighting-type moves while picking up a second Charge Move to cover its weaknesses.

