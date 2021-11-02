How to defeat Machamp in Pokemon GO raids

Generation I's musclebound Superpower Pokemon, Machamp is well-known for its damage capability both inside and outside of Pokemon GO.

Between hammering away at opponents on Pokemon Unite or pummeling its foes in Pokken Tournament, it was only natural for Machamp to also be a powerful physical force in Pokemon GO. It is often considered a great offensive pick in both PvE and PvP, especially its Shadow form, which cranks up the damage potential even further.

Currently, Machamp is also a 3-star Raid boss alongside the likes of Alolan Marowak, Mawile, and Cacturne. Despite its power, Machamp still has more than a few weaknesses for Pokemon GO trainers attempting to take it on.

Pokemon GO: Countering Machamp as a raid boss

Machamp's physique gives it great physical power, but it can be defeated with the right counters (Image via Niantic)

In both the mainline Pokemon series as well as Pokemon GO, Machamp is weak to Psychic, Fairy, and Flying-type moves. If trainers use Pokemon that match their type to those moves, they can also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase their damage output even more.

When taking on higher difficulty Raid bosses in Pokemon GO, every second can count, depending on the size of one's team and the Pokemon their fellow trainers bring to battle.

Keying in on a Pokemon's elemental weakness in Pokemon GO is a core concept alongside most other Pokemon titles. However, players hoping for an extra leg up on Machamp can bring Mega Evolutions into the Raid that take the boss' weaknesses to the extreme.

Using a Mega Evolved Pokemon like Pidgeot can utilize moves such as Gust and Brave Bird to absolutely pummel the Superpower Pokemon.

As a 3-star Raid boss, Machamp can be beaten solo with the right team behind the attacking trainer.

Even if players don't have the Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their counter picks in Pokemon GO, there are still a large number of counters to Machamp that can defeat it quickly and comfortably if they have solid CP and stats.

For players looking for a starting place when it comes to countering Machamp without Mega Evolutions, they can try out the Pokemon below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mewtwo

Hoopa

Ho-Oh

Latios

Moltres

Alakazam

Metagross

Gardevoir

Lugia

Espeon

Gallade

Rayquaza

Azelf

Togekiss

Exeggutor

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles form)

Unfezant

Latias

Yveltal

Staraptor

Zapdos

Victini

Edited by R. Elahi