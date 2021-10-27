How to emulate Pokemon GO on PC

A dream many Pokemon GO trainers share is to play the game without having to leave the comfort of their home.

Completing different tasks in Pokemon GO can sometimes be quite the chore. The amount of walking that’s necessary to grind up buddy candy, Raid hunt, and search for wild Pokemon can be obnoxious.

However, there are ways trainers can play Pokemon GO on their computer.

Apps that emulate Pokemon GO for PC

In order to play Pokemon GO on a computer, there are essentially two steps that trainers will need to follow. They must first download a phone emulator, and then download a GPS spoofer.

This is because, in order to simulate being outside, trainers will have to make their system believe that they are in a different location.

It’s also important to note that any trainer who uses this method does so at their own peril. Spoofing is seen as unfair by Niantic, and anyone caught will be banned.

With that being the case, it’s probably not a good idea for a trainer to spoof their location to an incredibly distant place. Players in Boston who spoof their locations to London will naturally look suspicious.

Fortunately, there are tons of apps out there that can be used to emulate Pokemon GO. Blue Stacks, Mumu Emulator, Dr. Fone and Nox App Player all have track records of giving players a safe emulating experience.

Trainers might want to save time looking for Darkrai, a Tier 5 Raid boss (Image via Niantic)

Of all these options, Dr. Fone is probably the least complicated to install. With Dr. Fone, players won’t need to download a separate spoofing app; it is already capable of that task.

Not only can trainers change their location with Dr. Fone, but they can also simulate moving. Travel options include walking, biking and driving. However, walking is obviously going to be preferred for Pokemon GO players.

Out of the other apps, Blue Stacks is highly recommended. This will require using a separate spoofing app though. Those who use Blue Stacks for Pokemon GO often end up installing FakeGPS as well.

