Pokemon GO: Complete guide on how to earn Pokecoins

While many items in Pokemon GO can be acquired by spinning Pokestops and completing research tasks, others can only be purchased in-game using Pokecoins.

There are currently only two ways to obtain Pokecoins in Pokémon GO. The first is by using Pokémon to defend gyms, and the second is by purchasing Pokecoins with real money.

How to get PokeCoins in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers will earn a Pokecoin for every 10 minutes their Pokémon has defended a gym (Image via Niantic)

Gyms are a huge part of Pokémon GO. A Level 5 and higher trainer can either battle in a gym to defeat the current defenders or add their own Pokémon to that gym and earn Pokecoins.

A trainer can add their Pokémon to as many gyms as they like, but only one Pokémon can be placed in a gym each time. Pokémon trainers will earn a Pokecoin for every 10 minutes their Pokémon has defended that gym.

The max amount of Pokecoins that can be earned per day is 50. If five Pokémon have defended the gym for the whole day, the trainer will still only receive 50 Pokecoins for that day.

If a trainer is looking to collect Pokecoins quickly, they can head to the shop in Pokemon GO to purchase them. Pokecoins are available in the shop at the following costs:

100 PokeCoins - $0.99 USD

550 PokeCoins - $4.99 USD

1,200 PokeCoins - $9.99 USD

2,500 PokeCoins - $19.99 USD

5,200 PokeCoins - $39.99 USD

14,500 PokeCoins - $99.99 USD

While in-game items are available through gifts from friends, Pokestops, raids and battles, buying them from the shop using Pokecoins is a quicker and more effective way of obtaining them.

