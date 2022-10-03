Can you catch Shiny Purrloin in Pokemon GO?

With Purrloin's Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO starting on October 4, players around the world are gearing up to take advantage of the increased spawn rate for the creature. However, some dedicated hardcore players are wondering if it would be possible for them to find the rare shiny variant of the notable cat Pokemon during this upcoming event.

As many fans of the franchise are aware, Shiny Pokemon are the apple of almost every trainer's eye. These rare specimens possess the attributes of an altered color pallet and a sparkling effect upon being encountered. They don't possess any special stats or moves, but Shiny Pokemon are still held in high regard, thanks to their rarity.

However, unlike the main line of titles, not every Shiny Pokemon is available to collect in Pokemon GO, and a considerable number of creatures in the game don't have shiny variants. Knowing this, players may need to do some research regarding the pocket monster of interest before committing to a shiny hunt.

Shiny Purrloin will be available during Pokemon GO's upcoming Safari Zone event

Purrloin as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Purrloin cannot currently be found in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. However, this is soon to change, according to the official website for Niantic's mobile game. While this sadly means players will miss out on their opportunity to catch this shiny variant during the Spotlight Hour, they will be able to catch it later.

On August 31, 2022, Niantic announced the Safari Zone event in Singapore. These Safari Zone events have served as a great way for players to engage with the Pokemon GO community and earn exclusive prizes. Of course, the main attraction for these events has always been the large amounts of Pokemon.

Pokemon GO's Safari Zones are typically held in densely populated places, which has contributed to a lot of trainers missing out on these occasions. While there is no legitimate way to circumvent this issue, the changes these occurrences bring to the geocaching experience will stay in the game.

Pokemon GO's Safari Zone logo (Image via Niantic)

This ties back to Shiny Purrloin due to the fact that this will be the big spotlight change in the Safari Zone event. During Singapore's upcoming Safari Zone event, players will be able to find Shiny Purrloin in the wild. However, only players with tickets will be able to encounter one until the event ends.

Once the event is over, players everywhere will be able to find Shiny Purrloin. This event is still a month away, so players wanting to get their hands on a Shiny Purrloin right away will be sorely disappointed to learn that the event will be hosted on November 18 and will continue until November 20.

The Safari Zone event in Singapore will be hosted at the Gardens by the Bay. Those in the area during the event's duration who want to encounter a Shiny Purrloin are encouraged to purchase their Safari Zone ticket when the event begins. Players will also be able to purchase tickets at a later date.

