Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Taipei - Start date, wild encounters, exclusive features, and more

Tickets are available now for the upcoming Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Taipei event. This special occasion will see many giveaways, special photo opportunities, and more as trainers explore the Da'an Forest Park and the city of Taipei. Everything will fall into place when the Safari Zone arrives in October.
There will be themed Pokemon spawning in the area, a new shiny entering the fray and several bonuses being given to ticket holders. Overall, it will be an experience trainers in Taipei won't want to miss.
Details for Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Taipei
Event duration
This Pokemon GO Safari Zone event will take place in Taipei and the Da'an Forest. It begins on Friday, October 21, 2022 and will last the weekend through Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Ticket information
Each Trainer account will only be able to purchase a ticket for one day of the Safari Zone. There are two types of tickets available:
- General Admission: Available for NTD$380 ($11.95 USD) for access between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM
- Early Access: Available for NTD$520 ($16.35 USD) for early access at 10:00 AM
Tickets are required to enjoy special gameplay and features in the Da'an Forest area of Taipei during the Safari Zone.
Featured Pokemon
Several event-exclusive and featured Pokemon will appear during the event space for ticket holders:
- Pikachu wearing a green t-shirt
- Flying Pikachu with multicolored balloons
- Flying Pikachu with green balloons
- Doduo
- Seel
- Tangela
- Scyther
- Snorlax
- Chikorita
- Togetic
- Marill
- Unown T
- Unown P
- Unown E
- Corsola
- Lotad
- Wingull
- Swablu
- Pachirisu
- Finneon
- Munna
- Solosis
- Ferroseed
- Clauncher
Finneon's shiny will be making its Pokemon GO debut during the Safari Zone. Along with it, every Pokemon except for Clauncher, Solosis, and Pachirisu will have a chance of being in their shiny form.
All trainers, ticket holders or not, will be able to catch the t-shirt wearing Pikachu, green balloon Pikachu, and Snorlax in Taipei starting October 14, 2022. This will be the case until the end of Safari Zone.
Event features and bonuses
Pokemon GO trainers will have a ton of bonuses they can take advantage of if they buy a ticket and are in the event space:
- A maximum of five Special Trades can be made during the day a ticket is purchased for
- Trades during the event will cost 50% less Stardust
- An event-exclusive Special Research story will be available
- Event-themed Field Research rewards, such as a safari hat Pikachu, will be available
- Incense will last eight hours if activated any time during the event
- Lure Modules placed during the Safari Zone will last for four hours
- Buddy Pokemon will see an increased chance to find Souvenirs, including an exclusive paper airpline
Pokemon Air Adventures
Pokemon Air Adventures is like a mini-event inside of the Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Taipei event. It provides extra features for those who may not be able to purchase a ticket over the weekend:
- Mega Latias and Mega Latios will be in the Mega Raid rotation
- Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently in their balloons
- Exclusive stickers for Pokemon Air Adventures will be available
- The event area will have confetti falling in-game
- Taipei will have the Pikachu wearing a green t-shirt available for months after the Safari Zone ends
There will be plenty to do for Pokemon GO trainers whether they are able to get their hands on a Safari Zone ticket or not.