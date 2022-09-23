What will hatch from 7 km eggs in Pokemon GO during Fashion Week 2022?

Whenever a new Pokemon GO event begins, unique Pokemon will start hatching from 7 km Eggs. That said, Fashion Week 2022 is on the horizon, beginning September 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time. The 7 km Eggs will have four Pokemon themed around the event throughout its duration.

Eggs that require a walking distance of 7 km are received through Gifts sent by Friends. The time it is received at doesn't dictate the Pokemon available within. Instead, its incubation begins immediately after the acquisition.

Pokemon hatching from 7 km eggs during Fashion Week 2022 in Pokemon GO

A look at the Pokemon available in 7 km Pokemon GO Eggs during Fashion Week 2022 (Image via Niantic)

Fashion Week will see plenty of creatures wearing "fashionable costumes." Every single Pokemon that can hatch from 7 km Eggs during Fashion Week 2022 will have a costume of its own.

All of them will be available in their shiny form. Here are the Pokemon that players can try for with 7 km Eggs in Pokemon GO during Fashion Week:

Diglett (Ground-type) wearing a fancy black bowler hat

Smoochum (Ice/Psychic-type) wearing a black bow in its hair

Shinx (Electric-type) wearing its own style of black bowler hat

Croagunk (Poison/Fighting-type) wearing a backwards black baseball cap

Diglett and Croagunk will also be available through Timed Research encounters in the wild and in 1-Star Raids. Furthermore, Croagunk can be found in Field Research task encounters as well.

The only other method to find Shinx is through 1-Star Raids, while Smoochum is exclusive to the 7 km Egg rotation. It won't be available in Raids, in the wild, or as a research encounter.

How to hatch a 7 km egg in Pokemon GO?

Once a 7 km Egg is received in a Gift from a Friend, trainers can go to their Pokemon collection page to view it. Here's how they can set the up Egg for hatching:

Tap the Poke Ball icon at the bottom-center of the screen

Select the Pokemon option to the bottom-left

Swipe left or tap on the Eggs option in the top-right corner

Tap on a 7 km Egg found on the Egg page

Select the Incubate option on the Egg's detail page

Choose an Incubator to place the Egg in

Travel a total of 7 km and click through to view the hatching cutscene when the Egg appears with the word "Oh?" above it

On the Egg's detail page after selecting it, players can scroll down to see what Pokemon are currently hatchable. This helps to ensure that the event is still ongoing and the right Pokemon are available.

There are also different kinds of Incubators that can be used. Each trainer receives one that has infinite uses, but can only be utilized for one Egg at a time. There are also basic Incubators that work the same as the infinite one, but are limited.

Finally, there are the Super Incubators in Pokemon GO. These machines greatly reduce the distance needed for an Egg to hatch. It can be earned in-game during certain events or purchased in the Shop.

