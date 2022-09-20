Pokemon GO eggs guide: Types, hatchable monsters, and more

Every Pokemon GO trainer knows they can add creatures to their collection by encountering them on the map and catching them. However, many players prefer to hatch their own Pokemon from eggs. This method allows them to get their hands on rare Pokemon as well as exclusive regional variants.

The act of hatching Pokemon from eggs has been a franchise staple since the second generation of the main series. While players can only get eggs from breeding two creatures of opposing genders in the daycare facility, those looking for eggs in the mobile game will need to look elsewhere.

Given how useful eggs can be for both veterans and rookie players, it may help to have some information regarding these valuable items. So what do players need to know before they start their quest to hatch 'em all?

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's Egg mechanics

Before players can begin collecting eggs in Pokemon GO, they must first be sure they have a free incubator.

Incubators are required before players can start hatching eggs in the game. From the egg menu, trainers will need to select the egg they want to start hatching. If the game allows it, they will have an open incubator ready for use.

Every player has at least one incubator by default. This is an average incubator that provides no additional benefits outside of events that speed up hatching time. Players can also choose to purchase additional incubators. However, these can only be used to hatch a limited amount of eggs.

Super incubators can also be purchased from Pokemon GO's store. Players going out of their way to buy incubators should pick up this variant instead of the standard one. Super incubators cut the time it takes to hatch eggs in half, which comes in handy for eggs containing rare Pokemon.

Now that players have the means to hatch eggs, they can begin collecting them. The most common means of acquiring eggs in Pokemon GO is by spinning Pokestops. Players can collect eggs of the two, five, and 10-kilometer varieties from these locations and will always have a chance to do so until nine are held in the bag.

Players can also receive special seven-kilometer eggs from gifts that are sent to them by other trainers. These eggs often contain special Alolan and Galarian variants of Pokemon. They should be prioritized by players who focus on the Battle League as they can contain Galarian Stunfisk and Darumaka.

The 12-kilometer or "strange" eggs, as they are often called, can be acquired after defeating any of the four Team GO Rocket leaders. These eggs often hold some of the rarest Pokemon in the game. Players should reserve their super incubators for these eggs, as they take the longest to hatch.

But what Pokemon can hatch from these eggs in Pokemon GO? While the list often changes with events, the pool of hatchable creatures often remains consistent.

Here is a list of Pokemon that can hatch from each type of eggs:

2-kilometer eggs

Magikarp

Pichu

Cleffa

Meditite

Munna

Pikipek

Yungoos

Fomantis

Wimpod

Stufful

5-kilometer eggs

Togepi

Tyrogue

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Bronzor

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

5-kilometer eggs received through Adventure Sync

Cranidos

Shieldon

Happiny

Munchlax

Karrablast

Shelmet

7-kilometer eggs

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Alolan Geodude

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Farfetch'd

Alolan Grimer

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Stunfisk

10-kilometer eggs

Riolu

Archen

Tirtouga

Axew

Meinfoo

Espurr

Goomy

Noibat

Rockruff

Jangmo-o

10-kilometer eggs received through Adventure Sync

Dratini

Bagon

Gible

Beldum

Riolu

Goomy

12-kilometer eggs

Vullaby

Sandile

Larvitar

Pawniard

Panchamp

Scraggy

Deino

Skorupi

Absol

Skrelp

Salandit

Many players are encouraged to hatch seven-kilometer and Adventure Sync 10-kilometer eggs, as Galarian Darmanitan, Galarian Stunfisk, Metagross, and Lucario are some of the best performers in competitive battles.

