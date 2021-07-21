How to get 10km eggs in Pokemon GO

When it comes to eggs in Pokemon GO, having a few in their incubators as trainers go about their daily business is usually good practice.

Like eggs of other required walking distances, 10 kilometer eggs are acquired at Pokestops by spinning their photo disks. All Pokemon GO trainers need to do is to approach a Pokestop on the in-game map, tap the Pokestops icon, and spin the central disc in order to acquire items.

However, it is important to keep in mind that Pokestop rewards are randomized and it may take some time in order to get a 10km egg. Additionally, players with Adventure Sync may achieve egg rewards for reaching their fitness goals. However, these 10km eggs typically possess different Pokemon hatches.

Pokemon GO: All current egg pools as of July 2021

Image via Niantic

As many Pokemon GO players know, different types of eggs hatch different Pokemon. Depending on the time period, these egg hatches also rotate out occasionally in order for Niantic to keep the hatching process fresh and fun. As of July 2021, the current Pokemon hatchable by each egg type are as follows:

2km eggs

Meditite

Litleo

Slowpoke

Wailmer

Magikarp

Tympole

Fletchling

Buizel

Bunnelby

Spritzee

Swirlix

5km eggs

Togepi

Wynaut

Eevee

Froakie

Chespin

Bonsly

Fennekin

Skarmory

Gligar

Bronzor

5km eggs (Adventure Sync reward)

Clauncher

Tynamo

Skrelp

Cranidos

Sewaddle

Shieldon

7km eggs (received from Gifts)

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Vulpix

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Slowpoke

10km eggs

Timburr

Nincada

Klink

Gible

Emolga

Riolu

Noibat

Espurr

Rufflet

Axew

Goomy

10km eggs (Adventure Sync reward)

Gible

Bagon

Beldum

Noibat

Dratini

Riolu

"Strange" 12km eggs

Vullaby

Larvitar

Absol

Pawniard

Scraggy

Pancham

Sandile

Skorupi

Deino

Qwilfish

For Pokemon GO trainers curious about which of these Pokemon can hatch in their shiny forms, here's confirmation for that as well:

2km eggs

Meditite

Slowpoke

Wailmer

Magikarp

Tympole

Fletchling

Buizel

Bunnelby

5km eggs

Togepi

Wynaut

Eevee

Bonsly

Skarmory

Gligar

Bronzor

7km eggs (received from Gifts)

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Vulpix

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Zigzagoon

10km eggs

Timburr

Nincada

Klink

Gible

Riolu

Rufflet

10km eggs (Adventure Sync reward)

Gible

Bagon

Beldum

Dratini

Riolu

"Strange" 12km eggs

Larvitar

Absol

Skorupi

Deino

Qwlfish

For players searching for these particular Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it may not be a bad idea to pop a few eggs into incubators while playing. There's no guarantee that the desired Pokemon or its shiny form will hatch from any given egg, but it doesn't hurt much to have a few hatches on top of whatever trainers catch.

Read More: Pokemon GO - Metagross raid counters and weaknesses for July 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod