How to get 10km eggs in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic
Modified Jul 20, 2021, 04:18 PM ET

When it comes to eggs in Pokemon GO, having a few in their incubators as trainers go about their daily business is usually good practice.

Like eggs of other required walking distances, 10 kilometer eggs are acquired at Pokestops by spinning their photo disks. All Pokemon GO trainers need to do is to approach a Pokestop on the in-game map, tap the Pokestops icon, and spin the central disc in order to acquire items.

However, it is important to keep in mind that Pokestop rewards are randomized and it may take some time in order to get a 10km egg. Additionally, players with Adventure Sync may achieve egg rewards for reaching their fitness goals. However, these 10km eggs typically possess different Pokemon hatches.

Pokemon GO: All current egg pools as of July 2021

Image via Niantic

As many Pokemon GO players know, different types of eggs hatch different Pokemon. Depending on the time period, these egg hatches also rotate out occasionally in order for Niantic to keep the hatching process fresh and fun. As of July 2021, the current Pokemon hatchable by each egg type are as follows:

2km eggs

  • Meditite
  • Litleo
  • Slowpoke
  • Wailmer
  • Magikarp
  • Tympole
  • Fletchling
  • Buizel
  • Bunnelby
  • Spritzee
  • Swirlix

5km eggs

  • Togepi
  • Wynaut
  • Eevee
  • Froakie
  • Chespin
  • Bonsly
  • Fennekin
  • Skarmory
  • Gligar
  • Bronzor

5km eggs (Adventure Sync reward)

  • Clauncher
  • Tynamo
  • Skrelp
  • Cranidos
  • Sewaddle
  • Shieldon

7km eggs (received from Gifts)

  • Alolan Diglett
  • Alolan Geodude
  • Alolan Grimer
  • Alolan Sandshrew
  • Alolan Meowth
  • Alolan Vulpix
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Galarian Ponyta
  • Galarian Meowth
  • Galarian Farfetch'd
  • Galarian Zigzagoon
  • Galarian Darumaka
  • Galarian Slowpoke

10km eggs

  • Timburr
  • Nincada
  • Klink
  • Gible
  • Emolga
  • Riolu
  • Noibat
  • Espurr
  • Rufflet
  • Axew
  • Goomy

10km eggs (Adventure Sync reward)

  • Gible
  • Bagon
  • Beldum
  • Noibat
  • Dratini
  • Riolu

"Strange" 12km eggs

  • Vullaby
  • Larvitar
  • Absol
  • Pawniard
  • Scraggy
  • Pancham
  • Sandile
  • Skorupi
  • Deino
  • Qwilfish

For Pokemon GO trainers curious about which of these Pokemon can hatch in their shiny forms, here's confirmation for that as well:

2km eggs

  • Meditite
  • Slowpoke
  • Wailmer
  • Magikarp
  • Tympole
  • Fletchling
  • Buizel
  • Bunnelby

5km eggs

  • Togepi
  • Wynaut
  • Eevee
  • Bonsly
  • Skarmory
  • Gligar
  • Bronzor

7km eggs (received from Gifts)

  • Alolan Diglett
  • Alolan Geodude
  • Alolan Grimer
  • Alolan Sandshrew
  • Alolan Meowth
  • Alolan Vulpix
  • Galarian Ponyta
  • Galarian Zigzagoon

10km eggs

  • Timburr
  • Nincada
  • Klink
  • Gible
  • Riolu
  • Rufflet

10km eggs (Adventure Sync reward)

  • Gible
  • Bagon
  • Beldum
  • Dratini
  • Riolu

"Strange" 12km eggs

  • Larvitar
  • Absol
  • Skorupi
  • Deino
  • Qwlfish

For players searching for these particular Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it may not be a bad idea to pop a few eggs into incubators while playing. There's no guarantee that the desired Pokemon or its shiny form will hatch from any given egg, but it doesn't hurt much to have a few hatches on top of whatever trainers catch.

