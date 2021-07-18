Can Dialga be Shiny in Pokemon GO? (July 2021)

Pokemon GO is packed with its titular creatures, but not all of them are available in their Shiny form.

Nothing gets a Pokemon GO trainer more excited than an off-colored encounter. Entering the catch scenario with a creature, only for it to sparkle and be a different color than its normal form is a dream come true.

Many Shiny forms are available in the mobile game, but there are times when Niantic withholds a Shiny variation for special occasions. So, can players capture a Shiny Dialga?

Is Shiny Dialga in Pokemon GO? (July 2021)

Image via Game Freak

As of July 2021, there is no way to obtain a Shiny Dialga in Pokemon GO. Dialga first appeared in the game many years ago alongside its counterpart, Palkia. The mascots of Diamond and Pearl haven't been seen for a long time.

Now, they will return in Pokemon GO Fest 2021. There will be special Raid Hour sections for Dialga and Palkia. These rotations may not last too long, so be sure to jump in and fight.

Does anyone know when shiny Dialga and Palkia will be available in PoGo? #PokemonGo — 𝖑𝖎𝖑𝖎 (@lilithefairy) July 15, 2021

Unfortunately, no matter how many times players and their friends battle in a Dialga Raid, there will not be a Shiny encounter. They may come across one with perfect stats, but that's as good as it will get.

Niantic is notorious for Pokemon GO collaborations with other Pokemon product releases. WIth Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arriving on November 19, 2021, that is the perfect opportunity.

Dialga will be back in the spotlight as the mascot for its specific remake. It is more than likely a possibility for Dialga and Palkia to both return as normal 5-Star Raid Legendaries alongside the release of the remakes.

Just like that #PokemonGOFest2021 is well under way! Whether you're playing solo or in an ensemble we love seeing your experiences. Keep sharing them and we'll #MeetYouOutThere 🎶 pic.twitter.com/sGqEGcVoGD — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) July 17, 2021

If that does happen, it is a better time than any for Niantic to add their Shiny forms to Pokemon GO. It would definitely please trainers all around the world, to be able to catch the Shiny version of Dialga in two different places at the same time.

Stay tuned and keep playing Pokemon GO. Shiny Dialga is bound to be added eventually. Just be patient and prepare for the Shiny form to arrive, hopefully come November.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul