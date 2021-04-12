Niantic just made hatching Pokemon Eggs a much better experience with the Egg Transparency feature.

Typically, hatching eggs can be a nuisance in Pokemon GO. While the color of the egg will show how far to walk before the eggs hatches, there is no clue which Pokemon are inside the egg. Sometimes players question whether this is worth the effort. Nobody wants to walk two kilometers just to find a weak Pokemon. Here is how Egg Transparency addresses this issue.

New Egg Transparency feature arrives in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

With the Egg Transparency feature, players will now be able to see a group of Pokemon that can possibly hatch from the egg. All players have to do is head on over to their inventory, tap on the egg, and a screen will appear showing the available Pokemon. Typically, around twelve Pokemon will be shown.

Not only does this feature show potential Pokemon, but it also shows their rarity. Above these Pokemon will be a number of egg icons. These are meant to show rarity, and the more eggs on top of them, the more rare the Pokemon is. Pokemon below the 1 egg section are, therefore, the most likely options that will hatch.

One nice aspect of this feature is that it highlights Pokemon that the player has caught previously. This is going to make it easier for players to be more selective with the eggs they hatch.

Some eggs might have most of the available Pokemon highlighted. In this case, it might not even be worth hatching the egg. If any player is going to put an egg into the incubator, they should also be sure that it’s likely going to yield a Pokemon they haven’t already caught.

The eggs will still show the color corresponding to the amount of kilometers that needs to be walked to hatch the egg. 2KM eggs are most likely going to only have common Pokemon, while more rare Pokemon (Larvitar, Deino, etc) will come from the eggs that require a player to walk much longer distances.

It’s important to note that, to get to the required walking distance, the app needs to be on while walking. The player has to be on foot, though. Distance in a vehicle won’t count, so nobody can take a plane ride and easily hatch eggs that way.