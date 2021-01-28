Top 5 Pokemon players can only get from Eggs

Receiving Pokemon through Eggs is one of the most exciting moments in the entire franchise.

Of course, breeding Pokemon is a surefire way to know what will hatch from the Egg. Pokemon GO and NPC gifted Eggs, however, give the player a wonderful surprise.

There are some creatures that can only be obtained through an Egg in the main series games. Once hatched, these Pokemon can grown to be some of the most powerful teammates around.

Top 5 Pokemon you can only get from Eggs

#5 - Phione

Phione is a strange case in terms of Pokemon Eggs. It is not known to evolve into any other Pokemon, but can only be obtained from breeding. If a player already has a Phione, it can breed with a Ditto, or the player needs to breed Manaphy with a Ditto. A Phione Egg will be the outcome even though it does not evolve into Manaphy.

#4 - Wynaut

Wynaut is one of the added "Baby Pokemon" to the series, and it evolves into Wobbufett. While it can be obtained in Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald on Mirage Island, the Omega and Alpha remakes only allow it to be hatched from an Egg. Obtainable from an old couple in Lavaridge town, Wynaut can be hatched and evolved into one of the most unique Psychic-type Pokemon in the game.

#3 - Larvesta

In Pokemon Black & White, Larvesta is only obtainable through a gifted Egg. It is received from a Pokemon Ranger inside of a building on Route 18. Hatching that Egg will give players the pre-evolved form of the ultra powerful Bug/Fire-type Volcarona. In Black 2 & White 2, it can also only be obtained through an Egg after evolving Volcarona.

#2 - Riolu

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum saw the introduction of Riolu and one of the best Pokemon to date, Lucario. On Iron Island, the player is gifted an Egg from Riley. It will hatch into a Riolu. This is the only way Riolu or Lucario are obtained in these games. This saw one of the most powerful Pokemon ever enter the scene.

#1 - Togepi

Togepi is the original Egg Pokemon. In Gold & Silver, the remakes, Crystal, FireRed & LeafGreen, as well as Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire, Togepi is only obtainable through an Egg.

This Egg will either come from Professor Elm, a gentleman in the Water Labyrinth, or an old woman in Lavaridge Town after obtaining the National Pokedex. Togepi then evolves into Togetic and Togekiss. It is the Pokemon that started the Egg phenomenon.