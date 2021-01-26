Pokemon randomizers and Nuzlocke challenges have given the games an almost endless replay factor.

Pokemon games are mostly known for their playability on Nintendo systems. From handheld to the home console Switch, Pokemon main series games are some of the most popular video games ever.

For quite some time, players have been able to take those games to their PC. Emulators and ROMs allow for players to download original versions, modded versions, and randomize them to their heart's content.

How to do a randomizer Pokemon Nuzlocke on PC

First, players will need to download and Emulator. An Emulator is a PC application that acts as whatever console is chosen. Select whichever device plays the Pokemon game that will played. This could be a Gameboy Color, Gameboy Advanced, or even a 3DS.

Once an Emulator is downloaded, Pokemon players will need to find a ROM. The ROM is the copy of the game being played that will work within the Emulator. Most websites will have Emulators and ROMs both available for download.

There are ROMs that can overwrite the original game copies and include an even wilder Pokemon adventure. They are modded and either completely change the story, features, or a mix of everything. Randomizing these can be quite the challenge.

Once the Emulator and ROM are ready to go, the Universal Randomizer application is up next. Download it and it will randoize any Pokemon game from Generation I through Generation V.

Extract the randomizer application and then open the application. Open the ROM for the Pokemon game inside the Universal Randomizer. Once that is done, go through the different tabs and select what will be randomized. Save it and play.

What is a Nuzlocke?

Randomizing the game is the first step. Preparing for a Nuzlocke challenge is the second. Nuzlocke is a term used generally nowadays in regards to any variety of the Nuzlocke challenge. Of course, many still go the route of the original or change the "Nuz" portion to indicate what kind of "locke" challenge they will undergo.

The rules of a Nuzlocke can make a randomized Pokemon playthrough interesting and frustrating all at the same time. Players can only catch the first Pokemon encountered on any Route or named location.

I'm using mostly standard Nuzlocke rules:

1. May only catch the first Pokémon to appear along a route or area.

2. Must nickname all Pokémon.

3. Pokémon that faint may not be used again. I'll store mine in a grave box on the PC.

4. Trades between me and @introvertgay are allowed. — Shakespeare Gay (@ShakespeareGay) January 21, 2021

If a Pokemon faints, they are to be released or moved to a permanent box location. They are considered unusable at this point. If a battle is lost and a player blacks/whites out, the game is typically considered over and a failure.

All of these rules are self-imposed. In order to add some fun to the challenge, try naming all the Pokemon or only use the same number of Pokemon as the next Gym Leader or Rival will use.

My first official nuzlocke: in a thread + the rules

- doesn’t begin until I get pokeballs

- first encounter in an area is the only Pokémon I can catch in that area (unless it’s shiny)

- when a Pokémon faints it dies forever

- I have to nickname all my Pokémon — Radio stans noname (@Parizival_fttk) January 25, 2021

Randomizing a Nuzlocke can be absolutely insane. Players could end up with a Legendary or Mythical or there could be less luck had and each Pokemon found is lesser and lesser. That's the beauty of a Nuzlocke and a randomized Pokemon experience.