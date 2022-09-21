Pokemon GO Fashion Week: Starting date, debuts, costumes, raids & more

Niantic has announced the latest edition of the annual Pokemon GO Fashion Week. The company has also released all the information one needs to know about the event ahead of time.

This will be the third edition of Fashion Week in the game. It will run from Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:00 am to Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

Following Fashion Week tradition, special costumed Pokemon will be appearing during the event. A new set of Raid Battles and Research Encounters will also be included.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's 2022 Fashion Week

Mareanie as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

New Pokemon Mareanie and its evolution Toxapex will be making their way to Pokemon GO for the first time during Fashion Week. Both creatures were introduced in and are native to the Alola region. However, they have also been spotted in Galar.

Information regarding their stats is scarce right now. However, the two Pokemon are expected to be defensively oriented based on how their stats are distributed in the main series.

Mareanie and Toxapex are also Water and Poison-type Pokemon, which means they will surely make valuable teammates in battles.

Another welcome addition to Pokemon GO's 2022 Fashion Week comes in the form of Croagunk's evolution, Toxicroak.

Players were able to catch a costumed Croagunk during last year's Fashion Week, but the special creature lacked the capacity to evolve. Fortunately, this will be fixed in the new edition of the event.

In addition to the new Toxicroak costume, players will also be able to find costumed variants of Croagunk, Diglett, Dugtrio, Butterfree, Blitzle, Kirlia, Absol, Smoochum, and Shinx.

Pokemon GO's 2022 Fashion Week also marks the return of Furfrou. The Poodle Pokemon is known for its many coats that players can choose to collect based on their region.

Players will be able to capture Furfrou's shiny variant during the event. However, there is no way to guarantee or increase the chances of one of these rare variants spawning.

Here's a list of all the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild during the upcoming edition of Fashion Week:

Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume

Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume

Diglett wearing a fashionable costume

Croagunk wearing a fashionable costume

Absol wearing a fashionable costume

Blitzle wearing a fashionable costume

Gothita

Frillish (F)

Furfrou

Mareanie

Murkrow

Glameow

Listed below are the Pokemon that can hatch from 7 km Eggs in the event:

Diglett wearing a fashionable costume

Smoochum wearing a fashionable costume

Shinx wearing a fashionable costume

Croagunk wearing a fashionable costume

Players can also complete themed Field Research tasks to get encounters with the following Pokemon:

Eeevee

Mareanie

Murkrow

Skitty

Croagunk wearing a fashionable costume

Blitzle wearing a fashionable costume

Furfrou

Glameow

As for the Raid Battles during Pokemon GO's 2022 Fashion Week, here is a list of all the possible bosses for each tier:

One-Star Raids

Costumed Diglett

Costumed Shinx

Costumed Croagunk

Scraggy

Furfrou

Three-Star Raids

Costumed Butterfree

Costumed Kirlia

Costumed Absol

Mareanie

Five-Star and Mega Raids

Yveltal

Mega Lopunny

Pokemon GO's 2022 Fashion Week looks set to be a great event, especially with the addition of two new creatures and the debut of Furfrou's shiny variant.

