10 most powerful Fighting-type Pokemon, ranked

In the Pokemon franchise, Fighting types represent pure strength and can overcome their opponents by means of brute force. It's no surprise that most creatures with this categorization are very offensively oriented.

However, much like every other creature in the franchise, some Fighting-type Pokemon are better than others in terms of stats.

Many competitive teams require a Fighting-type Pokemon, so knowing which ones are destined for greatness might be helpful.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Mega Heracross, Mega Blaziken, and 8 other Fighting-type Pokemon with the highest stat totals

10) Keldeo

Keldeo as it appears in the fifteenth movie (Image via The Pokémon Company)

While Keldeo is tied with the rest of the Swords of Justice in terms of its base stat total, it has the highest attacking stat and the least amount of weaknesses.

Terrakion comes closest, with its attack of 129, but it has a total of seven weaknesses. Meanwhile, Keldeo has a matching special attack stat with only five weaknesses.

9) Kommo-o

Kommo-o as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Kommo-o and its line of pre-evolutions are the only Dragon-Fighting types in the franchise as of writing.

The Pseudo-Legendary of the Alola region is the weakest among Pokemon with a base stat total of 600 due to its many weaknesses. It has five weaknesses in total.

8) Mega Heracross

Mega Heracross as it appears in the 19th movie (Image via The Pokémon Company)

While Mega Evolutions are not present in recent franchise entries, they can still be used in the online battle simulator, Pokemon Showdown.

Mega Heracross, who has a base stat total of 600, possesses the ability Skill Link, which guarantees that multi-hit moves will always hit five times.

7) Pirouette Meloetta

Meloetta's Pirouette forme as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

While it also possesses a stat total of 600, this form of Meloetta is further up the list, thanks to its surprisingly good type combination.

The combo of Fighting and Normal grants Meloetta immunity to Ghost-type moves. However, it does become weak to other Fighting-type attacks.

6) Marshadow

Marshadow as it appears in the 20th movie (Image via The Pokémon Company)

The final entry in the 600 stat total threshold, Marshadow possesses an even better type combination.

Marshadow's secondary Ghost typing provides it with immunities to Normal and Fighting-type attacks. However, this makes it weak against Ghost-type attacks. It has four weaknesses in total.

5) Mega Gallade

Mega Gallade as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Companyny)

WIth a stat total of 618, Mega Gallade takes the number five spot on the list.

Introduced as Trainer Wally's Ace in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Mega Gallade is a Pokemon that many associate with overcoming the odds through strength and determination. It possesses a type combination of Fighting and Psychic.

4) Mega Lucario

Mega Lucario as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Many players may remember the Mega Lucario they received in the X and Y titles on the Nintendo Switch. For those who used the Pokemon in their playthrough, it should not come as a surprise that it is one of the best Fighting-types in the franchise.

With the added bonus of a secondary Steel typing and a stat total of 625, Mega Lucario sits at the number four spot.

3) Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Despite many believing it debuted with the Mega Evolutions of the rest of the Hoenn starters, Mega Blaziken made its debut in the X and Y titles as a pre-order bonus.

As many suspect, Mega Blaziken keeps its Fire and Fighting typing upon Mega Evolving. It has a base stat total of 630.

2) Zamazenta (Both Formes)

Zamazenta's Crowned forme as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Although most people would expect only one of Zamazenta's two forms to be on the list, the Pokemon is so powerful that both of its forms are included.

Zamazenta's Hero of Many Battles forme has a base stat total of 670, while its Crowned Forme has a stat total of 720.

1) Mega Mewtwo X

As many veteran fans know, you cannot top Mewtwo. Mega Mewtwo X is the strongest Fighting-type Pokemon in the entire franchise with a stat total of 780 and a monstrous attack stat of 190.

This attack stat is also the highest in the franchise, which makes Mega Mewtwo X the best physical attacker in the series.

