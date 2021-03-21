Anyone who catches a male Ralts or Kirlia is very lucky, because giving it a Dawn Stone will evolve it into Gallade, an incredibly strong Pokemon with phenomenal attacks.

Being part Fighting-type and part Psychic-type, Gallade gets access to quite a bit of strong offensive moves like Zen Heabutt and Close Combat. The Pokemon has a base 125 Attack stat, and it can raise that attack with Swords Dance. The combination of these things can make Gallade one of the best physical attackers in the game. One drawback it has is middling speed (80), but it oddly has a high Special Defense (115). This Pokemon won’t sweep teams, but it can at least take several special attacks while it dishes out damage. Gallade can be an asset to any team with this moveset:

The best moveset for Gallade in Pokemon Sword and Shield

With Swords Dance, Gallade can punch holes in most Pokemon in the Galar Pokedex. The coverage moves can be played around with based on preference, but these three are very consistent and will help Gallade deal with some of the more difficult battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Swords Dance

Drain Punch

Zen Headbutt

Ice Punch

By raising Gallade’s Attack stat by two stages, Swords Dance will turn every attack from Gallade into a potentially fatal blow. Even strong defensive Pokemon like Runerigus, Toxapex and Hippowdon won’t be able to wall Gallade with its moveset and power. Fairy-type Pokemon like Clefable probably will get knocked out with a strong attack too before it can retaliate with a Moonblast.

Drain Punch is a great move to pair with Swords Dance. Once it gets the Attack boost, Gallade will heal a large amount of damage back with Drain Punch. Of course, Close Combat is always a move to consider with any powerful Fighting-type Pokemon. Drain Punch is added here due to Gallade’s lack of speed. It will outspeed maybe half of the Pokemon in the game, but the faster Pokemon are going to get their damage off before Gallade can move. Drain Punch is better in these instances, since Gallade will be forced to take hits and won’t appreciate the stat drop from Close Combat.

Zen Headbutt is the Psychic-type move of choice for Gallade. Many Pokemon who can take a Drain Punch will fold to a Zen Headbutt. Furthermore, Gallade can Dynamax to use Max Mindstorm with this move. Using this will bring up Psychic Terrain, which negates priority moves as well as power up Psychic-type attacks. Gallade’s best alternative to this move would be Psycho Cut, but at only 70 base power, Zen Headbutt is likely more valuable.

Ice Punch is only one of many moves that can complete this set, but it takes care of Flying-type Pokemon that can give Gallade problems. After setting up with Swords Dance, Ice Punch can take care of defensive Flying-types like Mandibuzz and Braviary. Other candidates for this slot would be the other two elemental punches, Stone Edge, Leaf Blade, X-Scissor, and the ubiquitous Earthquake.