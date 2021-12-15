Pokemon YouTuber sweeps a team of legendaries with a single Heracross

Pokemon YouTuber 'temp6t' might have just proven that Heracross is much more underrated than the community gives it credit for.

The Anything Goes tier on Pokemon Showdown is filled with trainers that bring the strongest legendaries in the game. Without bans, trainers are free to bring behemoths like Mega Rayquaza and Zacian-Crowned. That being said, though, a trainer with wit can still pick up wins without relying on 'OP' Pokemon.

Generation II Pokemon gets 6-0 sweep on a team of legendaries

PokeTuber temp6t literally rolled up to ladder with one Pokemon: Heracross. Not another Pokemon was found on his team. His opponent, though, brought a team full of legendaries with the sole exception being Breloom.

To begin the match, Heracross got a lead matchup of Eternatus, which ended up being lucky for temp6t. Eternatus carries Flamethrower, which does super effective damage to Heracross. This particular Heracross, though, was holding a Weakness Policy.

Since it was an Anything Goes battle, Dynamax was legal, and temp6t could therefore Dynamax Heracross so it could survive Eternatus’ Flamethrower, get Weakness Policy activated, and click Max Airstream.

Max Airstream raises the user’s speed by one stage. Therefore, after using the move, temp6t had a Moxie Heracross with plus 1 Speed and plus 2 Attack, essentially creating a monster.

Eternatus fell after two Max Airtreams. After that, nothing on the opponent’s team could really outspeed or take a hit from Heracross.

The one strategy temp6t’s opponent had in response was to use Breloom, who normally carries Focus Sash. This item would guarantee that Breloom survives on 1 HP, and it could likely Spore and put Heracross to sleep.

Breloom's Focus Band didn't activate (Image via Pokemon Showdown)

As it turns out, though, the opponent equipped Focus Band instead of Focus Sash. Focus Band only has a 10% chance of activating, and it didn’t activate when Heracross used Aerial Ace on it. From that point, the 6-0 sweep was essentially secured.

One strategy that is commonly seen in higher tiers that temp6t’s opponent could have used was Focus Sash Marshadow. This is a great Pokemon to use against opponents who like to use set-up sweepers, and there’s quite a few of those on Pokemon Showdown.

Marshadow knows a move called Spectral Thief, which deals damage as well as “steals” the opponent’s boost. So, with a Focus Sash, Marshadow will be guaranteed to take a hit and then receive every boost the opponent has made.

Also Read Article Continues below

Any trainer who plays Anything Goes should consider bringing this form of Marshadow, since it beats Dynamax sweepers, Dragon Dance Mega Rayquaza and the other 'OP' set-up sweepers around.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider