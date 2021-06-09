The best counters to use against Toxicroak in Pokemon GO

Originally found in the Sinnoh region, Toxicroak is a go-to Pokemon for trainers in Pokemon GO.

Toxicroak is a Pokémon that evolves from Croagunk in Pokemon GO. It is weak to Psychic, Flying and Ground moves. Toxicroak's strongest moveset is Counter and Dynamic Punch, with a Max CP of 2,488.

Toxicroak has knuckles on its claws that secrete a toxin so poisonous it is fatal. It is also resistant to many kinds of Pokemon and a lethal force against many others. With a total of 6 Pokemon-type resistances, it is a touch Pokemon to have to counter in a battle.

Toxicroak’s resistances consist of Fighting, Grass, Rock, Poison, Dark and Bug-type Pokemon. It is important not to go into a battle against the Pokemon with a Pokemon that is one of those types.

How to Successfully counter Toxicroak in Pokemon GO

As Toxicroak is a Poison and and Fighting-type Pokemon, it is particularly weak against Psychic moves, but flying and Ground moves will be detrimental as well.

The top five Pokemon a trainer can use to defeat Toxicroak in Pokemon GO are

Mewtwo using Confusion and Psystrike (100% effective damage)

Deoxys using Zen Headbutt and Psycho Boost (90% effective damage)

Alakazam using Confusion and Psychic (84% effective damage)

Espeon using Confusion and Psychic (82% effective damage)

Azelf using Confusion and Fututre Sight (81% effective damage)

Image via Niantic

Other Tips for Using Toxicroak

In Pokemon GO when going into a PVP (player vs player) battle against Rattata, be it Regular or Alolan, Toxicrak is a great counter to use. It is also a good counter for Pokemon such as Raticate (Alolan and Regular), Meowth (Alolan and Regular), as well as Persian.

Trainers who are looking to capture Toxicroak should start by going to lakes and sports fields. It is also boosted by cloudy weather, so they can expect one to pop up when it is overcast.

