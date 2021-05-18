How to catch Alolan Rattata in Pokemon GO

Rattata may be one of the easier Pokemon to find, but players are fortunately going to be able to catch plenty of its less common regional form, Alolan Rattata.

In Generation VII, Rattata received several upgrades to its Alolan variant. It gained a Dark typing to go along with its Normal-type. As a result, many moves it normally learns received a STAB boost (Pursuit, Crunch, Bite, etc.). It also got higher defensive stats, albeit at the cost of some Attack and Speed. Regardless of its stats, though, the new design was certainly something nice to see, as it was with all the Alolan forms. Here is how trainers can get a hold of Alolan Rattata.

Different ways to add Alolan Rattata to players' Pokedex in Pokemon GO

As per the typical Tuesday tradition, Niantic featured a new Spotlight Hour with Alolan Rattata being the focus. Having lots of encounters with Alolan Rattata will have several benefits. Perhaps the most important one for Pokemon GO collectors is the chance to catch a shiny Rattata. A bit of walking should do the trick of spawning one of these rare Rattatas to spawn.

Another nice bonus from this event is that players will earn double the XP for evolving Pokemon. This is going to be a great opportunity to rack up XP to level up any Pokemon that haven’t gotten to level 30 or beyond.

A great way to acquire lots of XP is to spend candy on evolving Pokemon that don’t require a lot of it. Any Pokemon like Caterpie or Pidgey are great candidates for this, since they only need 12 candies to evolve. Doing this during that Spotlight Hour with a Lucky Egg active should result in earning a motherload of XP.

The good news is that Alolan Rattata is also a good Pokemon to evolve during this time. It only requires 25 candies to evolve into Alolan Raticate.

An Alolan Rattata is a cool regional Pokemon to show off to friends. Sadly, though, it probably shouldn’t be brought to PvP mode, even if it’s Great League. Alolan Raticate has no stat over 200, so it isn’t going to be very viable.