Dark type Pokemon can be some of the scariest and hardest-hitting creatures in the franchise.

Introduced in the second generation, Dark types were a way to combat the incredible power seen from Psychic types in the first generation. It's safe to say that it worked, as Dark types are still prevalent over 20 years later.

Ever since their introduction, Dark Pokemon have been seen as extremely powerful. In the main series games and in Pokemon GO, some of the most commonly seen Pokemon are Dark type.

Top 5 Dark Pokemon of all time

#5 - Zoroark

Zoroark is one of the coolest Pokemon designs made for a Dark type. It is a wonderful fighter, with great speed, attack, and special attack stats. It also has a special illusion ability that makes it appear as another Pokemon until the illusion is broken by a successful attack. This purely Dark type Pokemon is one of the best for any team.

#4 - Greninja

Greninja is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. This final form of Froakie has a Water/Dark typing. While it is ultra powerful, its Dark side often gets overlooked. While its most devastating moves are water type attacks, the Dark typing gives Greninja some incredible advantages in battle. Greninja is one of those Pokemon that other trainers hope they will never face.

#3 - Hydreigon

This massive Dark/Dragon monster is known as the "brutal Pokemon" and for good reason. Its special attack stat is insanea and it can deal damage like no other. Knowing a move like Draco Meteor immediately puts it in the conversation for most powerful Dark type. Its typing gives it very few weaknesses and a lot of resistance. Overall, it can be a terror to face off against.

#2 - Umbreon

The fans of Pokemon love Umbreon. It has become a huge fan-favorite over the years. It's cute, cuddly, and a defensive beast in battle. Both special and physical defense are its best stats. It can learn so many status moves that will leave opposing trainers raging. With the right moves behind it, Umbreon can take out even the strongest of Pokemon.

#1 - Tyranitar

Tyranitar is the nastiest Dark type Pokemon around. In Pokemon GO, competitive battling, and within other Pokemon media, Tyranitar does not mess around. While there are several move types that can do serious damage to the green giant, its own attacks are enough to take out the opposing team all by itself. It is big, mean, and powerful. In battle, Tyranitar is a solid bet no matter the type of Pokemon a player is facing.