Pokemon GO Guzzlord: Expected arrival date, movesets, and more

Pokemon GO’s spooky season began with a new loading screen on September 1, bringing a lot of excitement to the platform. The hints on the new screen will probably come to reality as the time draws closer to the end of October when the Halloween season begins to close in on us.

Despite all the focus on Cosmog in the new Season of Light, the updated loading screen in September has all the players riled up for the silhouette of Guzzlord. The Dark and Dragon dual-type Pokemon debuted in Generation VII and was designed with the concept of a black hole in mind. This Ultra Beast is known to consume anything that comes its way and does look like a black hole.

Guzzlord attacking in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weighing the heaviest and said to have the highest base HP stats of all Dark-type Pokemon, Guzzlord has two extra mouths instead of a tongue inside its main mouth. It eats so much, yet none of its droppings are supposed to be found, further solidifying the idea of it being inspired by a black hole.

Guzzlord is expected to debut in Pokemon GO along with other new Pokemon

Despite no official announcement, Guzzlord's addition to the platform is more than certain with some of the footage Pokemon GO is posting on their social media.

One of the footage had CODE NAME: UB-05 Glutton written at the end of it, UB standing for Ultra Beast and the Pokemon itself representing Gluttony. Fans have speculated that Guzzlord will make its entry around the 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event this October.

Famous for leaving hints on a player's loading screen, Pokemon GO developers love to keep their players hooked whenever new updates are about to be released. Subtle teasing was always prominent on the platform, like the last time an unclear silhouette of Sylveon was hinted at on the loading screen and later made its debut.

This time on the new loading screen, the silhouette of the Guzzlord is huge and clearly visible. Many other Pokemon associated with the spooky season include the likes of Litwick, Duskill, Drifloon, and Trevenant, among others.

Speculated Moveset for Guzzlord in Pokemon GO

Guzzlord as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Guzzlord hasn’t officially joined the Pokemon GO team, we still don't know what its movesets will be like. While it looks intimidating on other platforms, there are still assumptions about what its Meta and Movepool will be in the game.

Our speculation for the fast moves that Guzzlord might get is Snarl, Bite, Dragon Tail, or Shadow Claw. For charged moves, Guzzlord can be equipped with Outrage, Dragon Claw, or Dark Pulse. The most powerful moves for this Pokemon could be Snarl or Dragon Tail combined with Crunch and Dragon Claw.

More about Guzzlord's specs

Guzzlord was introduced as a dual Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon in the main series, and for now, the speculation for its weaknesses in Pokemon GO are Fairy, Fighting, Bug, Ice, and Dragon-type moves.

It is assumed that this fighter will have a nice amount of HP, but the defensive stats will be very low, and the attack stats will be common at the max. This Pokemon would perform well as a meat shield or in some battles with restrictions.

