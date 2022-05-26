Pokemon GO to release Ultra Beasts soon

With the announcement of Pokemon GO's Season of Alola's conclusion, another huge development has also come to the community's attention. A teaser trailer revealing the next major arrival to the mobile game has come to the fore, and players everywhere are excited about what it could imply for the game's future.

During the Season of Alola, many players noticed the absence of some of the most important Pokemon introduced in the games that take place in Alola. While we received the Guardian Deity Legendary Pokemon for each island, the other Legendary Pokemon were missing. Enter the most recent announcement.

For players who do not know the plot of Pokemon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, or Ultra Moon, the Legendary Pokemon for the Alola region are very unique. While Guardian Deities are standard Legendary Pokemon, every other Legendary Pokemon native to the region comes from an alternate dimension.

Everything we know about Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO

Many players have pointed out the lack of Solgaleo and Lunala, Alola's Legendary Pokemon, in Pokemon GO's Season of Alola. However, knowing the story behind these games, it makes sense that they could be added to the possible upcoming Ultra Beast event instead. However, this is strictly speculation for the upcoming event.

Information on the Ultra Beasts in the game is still incredibly scarce, so it is unclear whether or not there will be an official event. Niantic could very well just put the teased Ultra Beast, Nihilego, into the game as a 5-Star Raid Boss and call it quits. The fate of the other 11 Ultra Beasts remains unclear as of writing as well.

This could also be a prelude to the next season of Pokemon GO. As many players are aware, the new Alola to Alola event signifies the end of the current Season of Alola. The announcement of the Ultra Beasts comes at a time when players are wondering what the next season of the game has in store as well.

A potential Season of Ultra Space could bring a lot of fun events into the game. With events and Raid Battles surrounding these highly requested Pokemon, this would be great for completionists and players who collect Legendary Pokemon. This would also be the best way to introduce Alola's main Legendary Pokemon.

Lunala and Solgaleo are known in the story of Pokemon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon for their connection to the Ultra Beasts. Their implementation into Pokemon GO, along with the Ultra Beasts, could make for a great story tie-in around players uniting with these Legendaries to defeat the invading Pokemon.

While there is still very little we know about these Ultra Beasts, this is still big news for the Pokemon GO community. Given how fresh this announcement is, the specifics of Ultra Beasts in the mobile game cannot be reported on at the moment. However, more news will most likely come to light after the Season of Alola.

