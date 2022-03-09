Which Pokemon are best from the Season of Alola in Pokemon GO?

The Season of Alola has presented trainers with plenty of new tools to use in Pokemon GO.

It looks like Niantic will be releasing the Alolan Pokedex slowly into the game with only a small group of Pokemon added in this event. There are plenty of familiar names here, though, including the three starters and one of the guardians of Alola. Will they be able to do anything in PvP at all, though?

Generation VII Pokemon get released in Season of Alola

While many of these Pokemon are incredibly powerful in the main series, most of them won’t be as overpowered in the phone application. There are, however, a couple of exceptions.

The biggest threat coming to the game is probably "Kommo-O," the psuedo legendary Dragon of Alola. Most Dragons struggle with getting walled by Steel-types, such as Dragonite and Rayquaza. Kommo-O can smack these Steel-types with a strong Close Combat, though, turning a losing matchup into a winning one.

Kommo-O looks like it will be a strong option in PvP (Image via Game Freak)

The other threat coming from the Alola region looks like it will be Lycanroc, specifically the Midnight forme. This version of Lycanroc can drop the opponent’s defense with "Psychic Fangs" and farm them down with strong Counters. Lycanroc Midday doesn’t get either of these tools, though.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from this event was Tapu Koko. It’s an amazing threat in the main series, but in the phone app, it doesn’t look too strong at all.

250 Attack is certainly a great stat to have, but Tapu Koko is extremely frail. It also didn’t get the best charge moves. Although "Brave Bird" and "Thunderbolt" do tons of damage, they require a lot of energy to use. Tapu Koko will need to use lots of "Volt Switches" before it can start doing substantial damage.

The three starter final evolutions also don’t look too threatening, but one of them does have some nice tools. Primarina got access to Charm, the best fast move in the game. Unfortunately, Primarina doesn’t perform as well as other Charm spammers like Sylveon, but it is still a Charm spammer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha