Tapu Koko will not be shiny at launch in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon from the Alola region finally coming to Pokemon GO, the community of players who play to collect rare variants of differently-colored shiny types have sadly been disappointed. While players are excited to have these Pokemon in the game, most of their shiny variants are absent.

This includes the Legendary Pokemon and Guardian Deity of Melemele Island, Tapu Koko. Tapu Koko was the first Legendary Pokemon announced for the region back when it was revealed to the public and its unique design, which ties in nicely with Hawaiian culture, makes it a favorite among Pokemon fans.

With this Pokemon coming in the first wave of Alola-native Pokemon, some players may be wondering when and if this Legendary Pokemon's shiny variant will be added to Pokemon GO and if it will be done in the near or distant future.

Predicting the arrival of shiny Tapu Koko for Pokemon GO

Tapu Koko is one of the few Legendary Pokemon to have its shiny variant featured in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Koko is the Guardian Deity of one of the four islands of Alola. In the story of the region, each island has its own Guardian Deity. Each island will have Special Research added to coincide with them as the Season of Alola progresses, followed by a final End of Season Special Research.

While it has not been confirmed that more Pokemon will be released with each new Special Research added to the mobile game, it would not be unfair to assume so. If this is the case, it would mean that players will have to wait until all four Guardian Deity Pokemon have come into the game before their shiny variants do.

Tapu Lele, Tapui Bulu, and Tapu Fini all still have to be added to the game first and will do so in the order as their islands are visited by players in Pokemon Sun and Moon. This means that Tapu Lele will be the next new Legendary Pokemon to come to Pokemon GO.

Again, it should be stated that none of this has been confirmed and is only speculation laid down by patterns followed by Niantic in the past. After the Guardian Deities are added to the mobile game, it is possible that a large event will be held where these shiny Legendary Pokemon are revealed and can all be fought in Raid Battles.

While the state of these shiny variants are still a total mystery, guesses can be made to determine when these shiny Legendary Pokemon will come to Pokemon GO. It is not too unreasonable to believe that they will come to the mobile game during an event in summer of 2023.

