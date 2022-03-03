Every "Welcome to Alola" Collection Challenge Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Season of Alola has arrived in full force, and trainers are currently enjoying all the Alolan-themed challenges it brings.

Based on the islands of Hawaii, Alola is a tropical region that first appeared in Pokemon: Sun and Moon as part of the franchise's seventh generation of games. The success of those games led to sequels, Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, shortly afterward.

Since Pokemon GO now has a selection of new Alolan Pokemon to capture, trainers will have their hands full.

To get things started, Niantic has introduced a collection challenge as part of the "Welcome to Alola" event. This collection challenge requires a handful of Pokemon to be caught and promises great rewards in turn.

Every Pokemon required for Pokemon GO's "Welcome to Alola" Collection Challenge

The Tropical Collection Challenge is just the beginning of the Season of Alola (Image via Niantic)

The good news for Pokemon GO trainers is that the current Tropical Collection Challenge is short and easy to complete. It requires trainers to capture a few Pokemon that aren't particularly rare.

Each Pokemon featured in the challenge currently has its spawn rate increased due to the "Welcome to Alola" event and the Season of Alola as a whole. As long as players are actively exploring their surroundings, finding all the featured Pokemon shouldn't be difficult. There is only one Pokemon that requires an extra step because it is an evolution.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers will find a list of all the Pokemon they'll need to snag in order to complete the Tropical Collection Challenge:

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos

Gumshoos

The most difficult Pokemon to obtain in this Pokemon GO collection challenge are Alolan starters Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.

Pikipek and Yungoos are two of the most common Pokemon to appear in the Alola region and are subsequently appearing in droves during the Season of Alola.

However, the starters are slightly rarer, especially if their spawns aren't boosted as they are right now. This incentivizes trainers to capture Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio during the "Welcome to Alola" event to have the best chance of finding them. However, this may change as the Season of Alola carries on.

Meanwhile, Gumshoos will need to be evolved from Yungoos. This will require Yungoos candies, which can easily be obtained by catching Yungoos in the wild and using Pinap Berries to increase the candy yield per catch.

Upon completion of the Tropical Collection Challenge, trainers will receive 7,000 experience points and 15 Ultra Balls. This will speed up their Pokemon-catching endeavors as the season continues.

