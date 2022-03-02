How to catch Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO

Jangmo-o is one of the many Alolan-region Pokemon that has been introduced in Pokemon GO's Season of Alola.

It is a first-stage Pokemon that evolves into Hakamo-o and then Kommo-o, a Fighting/Dragon-type Pokemon.

Since Jangmo-o was recently included in Pokemon GO, trainers are likely wondering where and how they can capture the Dragon-type Pokemon.

The good news is that now is the ideal time to find Jangmo-o in the game. Until March 9, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time, the Welcome to Alola event will increase the number of Jangmo-o spawns in the wild.

Capturing Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO

A Jangmo-o attacks in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Capturing Jangmo-o shouldn't be too difficult during Pokemon GO's Welcome to Alola event, but a little luck is definitely involved.

To improve their chances of spotting Jangmo-o, players can stay in fairly populated areas as they tend to spawn more Pokemon. As a Dragon-type, Jangmo-o may occasionally appear near important monuments or marked areas.

If trainers are still struggling to spot Jangmo-o, they may want to look to their eggs. Eggs collected during the Welcome to Alola event have a good chance of hatching Jangmo-o among other Alolan Pokemon.

If all else fails, it may be time for Pokemon GO trainers to invest in lure modules and incense. Both of these items increase the spawning of nearby Pokemon for a set amount of time.

Incense will increase spawns around the player, especially if they're moving. Meanwhile, lure modules can be affixed to a Pokestop to increase spawns around that specific stop for a brief period.

Sadly, there's no lure module that targets Dragon-type Pokemon specifically, so players will have to rely on standard lure modules.

Overall, trainers will need to be persistent and determined in order to catch the Pokemon they want. As long as players use all the potential avenues to capture Jangmo-o, chances are very much in their favor.

Trainers should continue to travel and follow the "nearby" menu. Jangmo-o is bound to turn up sooner rather than later, especially if players are utilizing lures and incense.

If trainers also keep their eggs in incubators during their search, they will likely obtain Jangmo-o before they know it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh