Pokemon GO: Can shiny Alolan Exeggutor be caught?

Alolan Exeggutor is a Grass/Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. However, it is quite different in appearance from its Kanto region counterpart.

Alolan Exeggutor is currently seen in many locations due to Pokemon GO's kickoff event for the Season of Alola. As a result, many trainers are wondering whether there is a shiny form of the Pokemon available to catch.

The good news is that the answer is yes. Thanks to the kickoff event for the release of many Generation VII Pokemon in the Season of Alola, this is an excellent time to find shiny Alolan Exeggutor.

Where to find Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO

Currently, Alolan Exeggutor's shiny form can be found both in the wild and in raids. The Pokemon isn't listed as a raid boss at the moment. However, its inclusion in both the kickoff event for Season of Alola and the season itself will likely amend this at some point.

For the time being, however, Pokemon GO trainers will need to rely on catching Alolan Exeggutor in the wild. The good news is that even after the kickoff event, Alolan Exeggutor will still be available in the wild, likely mixed with other Alola-region native Pokemon.

To improve the chances of Alolan Exeggutor appearing, trainers can use items like lure modules and incense to draw the Pokemon out. Some trainers may be tempted to use a specific lure module like the mossy lure module. However, this isn't the right tactic, as Alolan Exeggutor currently isn't listed as one of the Pokemon that can be attracted by the Grass/Bug-type lure.

General use of standard lure modules and incense should allow Alolan Exeggutor to pop up quite frequently during the current Pokemon GO event and further into the Season of Alola.

With dedication and a little luck, a shiny Alolan Exeggutor should make its appearance at some point. Thankfully, even if trainers miss out on the Pokemon during the kickoff event, its status as an Alolan native means it should appear frequently during the Season of Alola.

With that in mind, Pokemon GO trainers will just need to catch as many Alolan Exeggutor as possible. Hopefully, its shiny form will appear during one of those catch encounters. If all else fails, a trade with another trainer may be in order.

