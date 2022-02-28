Pokemon GO: Best Moveset for Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Pokemon have been announced to arrive in Pokemon GO. To celebrate, Niantic has brought Alolan Exeggutor back for players to add to their collections. However, some players want to take their Alolan Exeggutor to the next level and use it in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League.

Alolan Exeggutor was the first regional variant form that was ever revealed in the franchise. This concept of Pokemon exclusive to specific places has become a series staple; Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode are great examples of the continuation of this new gimmick.

Before players can start using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, there are various aspects around the specific Pokemon that the player should be aware of. Details like the Pokemon's typing, stats, and potential movesets can help players learn more about the Pokemon while also maximizing its strengths in certain scenarios.

Analyzing Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO

Unlike the standard Exeggutor form that most players are familiar with, Alolan Exeggutor is a Grass and Dragon-type Pokemon. This exchanges the standard Exeggutor's 4X weakness to Bug-type attacks with a 4X weakness to Ice. Alolan Exeggutor is also weak to Bug, Fairy, Flying, Poison, and Dragon attacks.

Alolan Exeggutor's stat spread prioritizes attack with it being its highest stat at 230. Alolan Exeggutor's next highest stat is its stamina at 216. This would give Alolan Exeggutor some great bulk and tanking potential if it was not for its low defense stat of 153. This leaves Alolan Exeggutor open to all forms of attack.

Looking towards Alolan Exeggutor's potential movesets, its movepool only consists of Grass and Dragon-type attacks. With this in mind, Alolan Exeggutor only has one viable moveset. A combination of Dragon Tail and Solar Beam works best with Alolan Exeggutor in terms of maximizing its damage output.

For players wanting to use Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO, it struggles to find a niche in any tier of play. Alolan Exeggutor is held back by its lack of defense and many weaknesses. For players wanting to use it, Alolan Exeggutor's best moveset is Dragon Tail for a fast attack and Solar Beam for a charged attack.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod