Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Hisuian Voltorb

Arriving in Pokemon GO as a cross-promotion for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Hisuian Voltorb is an Electric/Grass-type regional form of the Kanto native Voltorb.

As an incredibly new Pokemon in both the mainline Pokemon series as well as Pokemon GO, Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode will likely need some time to see where they develop into the meta.

However, in Niantic's popular mobile title, it is now possible to see what moves Hisuian Voltorb can learn and which provide it the best capability in battles. This Pokemon's stats may keep it somewhat restricted until it evolves, but trainers who intend to use Hisuian Voltorb will want to optimize its moveset.

The best moves for Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Voltorb possesses a total of five learnable moves in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Overall, Hisuian Voltorb possesses five different moves it can learn in Pokemon GO. Two Fast Moves: Charge Beam and Tackle, and three Charge Moves: Thunderbolt, Energy Ball, and Swift. This gives the Hisui native three different elemental types between all of its potential moves.

For the most part, trainers will likely want to focus on the moves Charge Beam and Thunderbolt for Hisuian Voltorb when it is used in both PvE and PvP battles. Tackle as an alternative Fast Move is extremely poor, with one of its only major upsides being that it deals neutral unresisted damage by most Pokemon types.

Although Charge Beam doesn't hit as hard as Tackle with regards to base damage, it gains more energy per hit and receives a Same Type Attack Bonus since it matches its electric typing to Hisuian Voltorb.

When choosing Charge Moves for this new Voltorb, Thunderbolt should be preferred as a primary Charge Move. This is due to Thunderbolt's high DPS (compared to Energy Ball and Swift) while only dealing slightly less Damage Per Energy than Energy Ball.

That doesn't make Energy Ball useless, however, as it makes for a solid secondary Charge Move. It may not hit has hard as Thunderbolt, but the move's Grass typing also benefits from STAB and can help Hisuian Voltorb against Ground and Rock-type Pokemon, which its Electric toolkit isn't well-equipped to deal with.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sadly, Swift is the odd move out in Hisuian Voltorb's moveset. Much like Tackle, Swift doesn't deal good damage per second or generate much energy. It does have the upside of dealing neutral damage to most elemental types, but that's where its upsides end.

Edited by Siddharth Satish