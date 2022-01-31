Pokemon GO: Hisuian Voltorb arrives in the mobile game

Following the recent release of the newest Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Niantic has brought one of the new arrivals to Pokemon GO for a special one-day special research. The Hisuian variant of Voltorb is one many players are well-acquainted with by now and is a welcome addition among the rest of the Pokemon GO roster.

Before the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Hisuian Voltorb was announced for the game. This announcement was more than being limited to a single trailer.

The official Pokemon YouTube channel accompanied the release of Hisuian Voltorb with a two-part claymation short, giving players a cute story to follow as well as showing more of what Hisuian Voltorb is capable of and what sets it apart from the standard Kantonian Voltorb.

Hisuian Voltorb's Research Event in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Voltorb as it appears in the YouTube claymation special (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What sets this Pokemon apart from its standard counterpart in Pokemon GO, aside from its visuals, is that Hisuian Voltorb has the additional Grass typing, which adds to its Electric typing compared to Kantonian Voltorb's pure Electric typing.

Hisuian Voltorb also sports a sleek wooden finish with a small hole at the top of its head. Given its new appearance and happier face, many players are rushing for their chance to catch this new form of a fan favorite.

The Special Research for today's event in Pokemon GO gives players the chance to catch some standard Voltorbs as well as a few pokeballs and berries. To fully complete this event, players will need to complete an array of various objectives, which is standard for all research events. These events range from catching Pokemon to feeding the player's Buddy Pokemon.

There are two levels of this Special Research in Pokemon GO. After the players complete the first, the second one will be unlocked. For the first level, players will have to catch 10 Pokemon, Use 10 berries to help catch Pokemon, and give 3 treats to their Buddy Pokemon.

The first two objectives can be completed easily at the same time. For the last objective, this can be easily completed as well. Using a total amount of 13 berries and at least 10 pokeballs, players will be able to complete the first level of the Special Research with each objective rewarding a chance to catch Voltorb.

The second level of Special Research is almost identical to the previous set, except instead of 10 captures and 10 berries, 20 of each is required. Instead of feeding their Buddy Pokemon, the player is required to land 10 curveball throws.

Again, each of these objectives will reward the player with a chance to catch a Voltorb. Upon completing both levels of Special Research, players will be given three pinap berries, three razz berries, and an encounter with a Hisuian Voltorb.

