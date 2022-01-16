Pokemon GO: Is the Spheal Deal Special Research Ticket worth buying?

Spheal will be the star of the first Pokemon Community Day of 2022. This will be quite an exciting event since Walrein, Spheal’s final evolution will get the new move Icicle Spear. This move could make it rise the Great League rankings. The Spheal Deal will be giving out other benefits to trainers as well.

Special event gets trainers more encounters with Generation III Pokemon

The Spheal Deal has four sets of tasks, each with its own set of rewards. They are as follows:

Step 1

Power up Pokemon 10x: 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Spheal: Spheal encounter

Make five nice throws: 20x Spheal Candy

Complete all: 2,000 Stardust, Spheal encounter and a Lucky Egg

Step 2

Catch 15 Spheal: 30 Spheal Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon: Sealeo Encounter

Evolve 3 Spheal: 10 Pinap Berries

Complete all: 1500 XP, Spheal encounter and an Incense

Step 3

Make three Great Ball curve throws: 50 Spheal Candy

Evolve a Sealeo: one Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokemon: 15 Great Balls

Complete all: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4

Claim reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim reward: Spheal encounter

Claim reward: 3500 XP

Complete all: Walrein, 3,500 Stardust and 2 Rare Candies

Walrein will be gaining access to Icicle Spear during the event (Image via Niantic)

The first thing that trainers should know about the Spheal Deal is that it will be a hustle. These tasks must be completed during the Community Day, which takes place on January 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Finishing everything in the Spheal Deal might take a good chunk of that time.

That being said, some of these rewards are quite valuable. A trainer who is trying to grind XP, for example, would benefit significantly from the Lucky Egg. A Rocket Radar would also be great to grab.

If any trainer is already stocked up on these resources, the Spheal Deal will likely be more work than it’s worth. For others, though, this can be an excellent opportunity to pick up some valuable items. Trainers who want a Walrein for GO Battle League will also enjoy the Spheal Deal since they will need many Spheal encounters to find one with perfect IVs anyways.

