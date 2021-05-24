How to achieve Best Buddy status with a Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Becoming best buddies with a Pokemon is great for any ambitious trainer in Pokemon GO, but it is no easy feat.

There are plenty of reasons to become best buddies with a Pokemon in Pokemon GO. For starters, when Best Buddy status is achieved, the Pokemon gets a sweet ribbon to wear as well as a CP boost during battle.

As a trainer begins to rank higher and higher, he or she will get more perks. For example, when a Best Buddy status is Good or Great, the Pokemon may start assisting the trainer in catching other Pokemon in Pokemon GO. They will also provide the player with collectible items as well as presents that are helpful during gameplay.

With that said, establishing a relationship with a Pokemon takes time and won’t happen overnight. However, Pokemon GO players can reach Best Buddy status in a few weeks by following some simple steps daily.

Steps to becoming Best Buddies in Pokemon GO

In order to earn the Best Buddy ribbon, a trainer must earn 300 hearts from their Pokemon. There is a bit of work that will need to go into the process.

The first task is to ensure the Pokemon is fed daily. If it's not fed daily, walking and battling together won't count.

The simplest and most overlooked trick to speed up the process of becoming Best Buddies is simply renaming the Pokemon. This will also make the Pokemon easier to find in the Pokedex.

A Poffin in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Players should also make sure that they take a screenshot of the Pokemon eating the berry. Doing this will earn 2 hearts.

Feeding the Pokemon a Poffin will reward the player with the maximum amount of affection hearts possible in the "give your buddy a treat" category.

Battles in Pokemon GO are another way to gain hearts. Trainers can earn three hearts from entering battles with their buddy per day. Players should ensure that they have revives handy to be able to continue using the preferred Pokemon.

Trainers should remember to pet the buddy until the "Play with your buddy" heart appears. This will earn them an additional heart. Opening gifts from buddies will also earn the trainer an extra heart in Pokemon GO.

Finally, trainers and their buddy can visit Pokestops or Gyms that haven't been visited before to earn 2 hearts.